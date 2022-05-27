A mainly sunny sky. High 88F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Graduating seniors walk towards the stage of Clark Wayne Roberts Auditorium on Thursday afternoon.
Arp High School Valedictorian Ashley Lopez poses with a brand new vehicle that she was surprised with after the graduating ceremony on Thursday.
Arp High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony on May 26, 2022 (Priya Leal/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Arp High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony on May 26, 2022 at Arp High School auditorium (Priya Leal/Tyler Morning Telegraph)