Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories highlighting graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
WHITEHOUSE – John Gamez has several interests, but the medical field is one he said he gravitated to at a young age and plans to pursue going forward.
After graduating from Whitehouse High School, Gamez said he will attend Tyler Junior College and go through the surgical technology program.
“I love anything medical,” Gamez said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field. I remember making my dad lay down and pretending I was a doctor and just messing around, checking his pulse and stuff like that. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I liked that.”
Gamez said in middle school, he started losing interest in the medical field, but a personal experience drew him back in.
“My mom got sick, and she had to go into the hospital, and I just saw how everybody was working together, and I really loved that,” Gamez said. “And then I had an infection in my appendix, and I had to be rushed to the ER, and after that, I gained all of my interest back.
“Just because of the experience and how everybody was so nice to me. That’s how I actually learn and kind of found out that I wanted to be a surgical technician. Because when I was getting prepped in the ER, the surgical technician was talking to me and was like you’re going to be fun buddy, don’t worry, we’ve got you under control. That’s when I was like I really like this. I want to work in the medical field, but I especially want to work in the operating room.”
And getting to pursue his dream close to home was a big factor for Gamez, he said.
“It’s very important,” Gamez said. “That’s one of the things I didn’t want to do was leave my family. When I found out that TJC has a surgical technician program there, it was a big relief for me.”
Gamez’s parents are Primitivo and Silvia Gamez. He has two brothers, Leonardo and Ivan, and a sister, Angelin.
“My parents always worked in labor, and they didn’t want to see their kids work in labor, so they always encouraged us to try new things, and that’s another thing that led me to the medical field.”
Gamez said his parents been very influential in his life.
“I wouldn’t have gotten here where I am without my parents’ help,” Gamez said. “I know everybody says that, but for me, it’s literally my parents who have helped me through this whole thing. And my dad is proud of me because of the path I’m taking. Every chance he gets, he always sits down and talks to be about that.”
Other interests for Gamez are soccer, fishing and music.
Gamez said he played club soccer for the FC Red Bulls and also played for Whitehouse High School, but stopped so he could get his Certified Nurse Aide certification.
Gamez said he enjoys fishing with his cousins and his siblings.
“I love fishing so much,” he said. “I always take my siblings out. They don’t really like it, but they just enjoy spending time together. I just like to make it a day trip out there. I love spending time outside. That’s one of my favorite things to do.”
Musically, Gamez started playing the trumpet in the sixth grade, and he played for the Whitehouse High School band.
“Since I’m Hispanic, I thought playing the trumpet would be cool because of mariachi bands,” Gamez said. “I was like I will do this and learn some songs. I never did that, though. Mariachis plays a lower tone of trumpet, and I was always on the high scale.”
Gamez said he now plays the accordion, also.
“I can hear a song on the accordion, and I can literally play it like that,” Gamez said.
Gamez, who has gone to Whitehouse through all of his school years starting at Higgins Elementary, will graduate on Friday with the rest of the Class of 2022.
“It’s a little crazy,” Gamez said. “I do get sad a bit, but then I just kind of let it happen, because I know that my time here is over, and I’m ready for my next steps.”