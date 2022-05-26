More than 150 Cumberland Academy High School seniors on Thursday evening received diplomas during the school's graduation.
David Dykes, former senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler spoke during the ceremony at the University of Texas at Tyler Patriot Center.
“This is why we call this a commencement, because you are beginning a new phase of your life,” Dykes said.
Valedictorian Madison Riggle, who plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University, said the wait was over for graduation.
“First, we should celebrate that we finally made it, guys," she said. "All the hard years of schooling have come down to this point in our lives. Graduation is no longer a distant reality, it is now here."
Principal Tim Schodowski said he knew the graduation graduates would go on to do great things.
"We are all very proud of the class of 2022. This group of graduates has had a high school experience unlike any other,” he said. “We know that these students will go on to do great things and shape our world in so many ways. On behalf of the teachers and staff members at Cumberland Academy High School; congratulations.”
Dustin Miller graduated salutatorian and will attend the United States Coast Guard Academy.