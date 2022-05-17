Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of profiles on graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
BULLARD — Bullard High School senior Kalyn Ganske believes in the gift of giving.
Ganske, 17, who will walk the stage with her classmates May 27, has put in about 700 hours of community service, earning 233 of those in her senior year. She has amassed the volunteer teem while spending hundreds of hours in various hospitals, including in an emergency room.
“While the majority of my time volunteering was spent at UT Health, I had the honor to have been the first volunteer to be allowed in the emergency department in several years,” Ganske said. “I spent eight hours within the emergency department every weekday starting June 10 through June 18 and then June 24 through June 27, 2019.”
Ganske, who plans to major in nursing, said she has volunteered at so many places and events that it is hard to keep track.
She said volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, but she found ways — like helping an older woman around her house while also keeping her company throughout the summer in 2020.
Volunteering is nothing new at Bullard High School, which makes community service part of its district mission. However, Bullard head athletic trainer Jeff Shrode said Ganske, who was part of the program, always goes above and beyond.
“Kalyn is one of the most dependable young people I have had in our program. She has been part of our program for six years,” Shrode said. “When she puts her mind to it, she can accomplish anything. She went from a young seventh grader to a young adult helping us run the program here at Bullard High School.”
He also called Ganke’s ability to care for athletes while also taking care of school work, community service and home life “incredible.”
Ganske said she has been told she would make a good nurse because of her personality and her enjoyment of helping others. Her time spent volunteering in the emergency room solidified her decision to go into nursing.
“I felt protected in the welcoming environment while having an amazing time learning and observing the operations and foundation of the emergency department,” she said.
According to Ganske, helping others is her “heart’s desire,” which helped her to realize nursing would be well-suited career.
“It is important to be a proactive member of the community where I live and being able to aid and assist others in their times of need delights and fulfills me in a manner that is hard to put into words,” she said.
The soon-to-be graduate who plans to attend Tyler Junior College in the fall said she also enjoys giving her time to others.
“I, personally, would not have been able to rack up 700 hours if I did not enjoy the time that I was putting in,” Ganske said. “I enjoy being around people, meeting new faces and helping those who need a helping hand.”