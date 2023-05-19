Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories profiling graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
Nathaniel Hampton may be only 17, but he already has picked up some important life lessons, like knowing life is precious and appreciating every moment.
As the Winona High School senior prepares to close a chapter, he’s looking forward to the future and is taking lessons learned along with him in his future endeavors.
“The biggest lesson that I say I have learned would have to be that life is a precious thing and you cannot take things for granted,” said Hampton, a senior at Winona High School. “You must put 100% effort in everything you do and never settle, always go beyond and do everything to your best ability.”
Hampton is preparing to graduate this Friday alongside his fellow senior class as they get ready to begin the next chapter of their lives. For Hampton, who ranks second highest in the graduating class, his dream is to become a nurse. He plans to attend Abilene Christian University.
His inspiration comes from the people around him, he said.
“My inspiration is my family. My mom and dad really inspire me to go and be the best version of me. I have learned how to be a man from my dad and I look up to him. I am very blessed to have such amazing parents,” Hampton said. He said he is very close with his family and thanks them for everything they’ve done to support him.
“They have been there for me since the beginning and I am blessed to have such an amazing family. They have supported me through every step of the way and have pushed me and been right by my side in this journey,” he said.
While Hampton is a runner on the track team, he has also grown up playing different sports.
“I played football and basketball all of my high school years along with running track, and I thank God for the ability that he blessed me with,” he said. “... I would love the opportunity to run in college, but I am still deciding if I want to. Whatever is in God’s plan that is what I will go with. One of my proudest accomplishments would have to be being No. 2 in my class and of course making it to state in track. Another accomplishment would have to be graduating in a couple of days.”
As his time as a Winona High School senior draw to a close, Hampton reflected back on the earlier years and memories along the way.
“The thing I will miss most are the little things and just the people that I have grown up with. I will miss the teachers that I have had but I know the future holds tons more amazing teachers ahead and I am excited for what’s ahead,” said Hampton. “My favorite hobbies consist of playing basketball, hanging out with friends, and taking drives in my car and a lot of them have stayed the same. Some of the best memories would have to be going out with my friends and just messing around in the hallways laughing and just having a great time. We always play basketball in the gym and that is so fun to do. I will cherish these memories for all my life. ”
Even though Hampton has his goals picked out, the Winona senior has words of advice for the incoming students starting at Winona High School.
“If I could talk to an incoming freshman, the things I would tell them from my own journey would have to be that these years are some of the best years of your life and you have to cherish every single moment. Time flies, so make the most of the time you have and do it all with no regrets,” Hampton said.
Hampton and the rest of the Winona Class of 2023 are set to graduate at 7 p.m. tonight at the Winona High School Hunter-Nickerson Gymnasium.