Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories highlighting graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
WHITEHOUSE — Back in the 1950s, Ricky Nelson had a hit song "Travelin' Man."
That tag easily fits Whitehouse High School senior Jermod McCoy in 2023.
The Wildcat has made his mark in the Piney Woods of East Texas as well the entire Lone Star State. Soon it will be time for the rest of nation and world to experience the intelligence and compassion of this shining star.
McCoy's footprint in the Whitehouse and Tyler area knows no bounds, exceling in everything from academics to extracurricular activities to volunteering.
Whitehouse High School principal Joshua Garred said McCoy is going places.
"Jermod is a great example of a student who does all the little things right every day," Garred said. "He has had a lot of potential and he is someone who has worked hard to meet his dreams. We are very excited about his future."
McCoy has not only excelled in the classroom, but also on the gridiron, diamond and track. The three-spot athlete has made his mark.
It all started back in the football when McCoy was a key reason the Wildcats rebounded from a 2-8 season to an 8-3 campaign in 2023.
Playing cornerback, McCoy totaled 28 tackles with two interceptions and five passes defended.
"It was really a great football season," McCoy said. "Everyone bought into what Coach (Kyle) Westerberg was teaching — being accountable and following through with our assignments."
After football, McCoy had a big decision — where to attend college. He was recruited by numerous schools, including Ivy Leaguers Penn and Columbia, but he narrowed his choices to Oregon State, Louisiana Tech and Tulane.
His pick was the Beavers up in the Great Northwest.
"I really enjoyed my visit to Oregon State," said McCoy, who plans to major in Business in Cornvallis. "It came down to those three, but I feel good about Oregon State."
The three-star recruit signed with OSU in November with his family and friends on hand. He will play cornerback for the Beavers of the Pac-12 Conference.
After football season, he shifted gears to track and baseball.
Playing center field and some second base, McCoy has helped the Wildcats get deep in the playoffs, plus at one point this season the squad was ranked No. 1.
In between Games 1 and 2 in the area playoff series with Ennis, McCoy took a sidetrip to Austin for the state track meet.
Following the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Ennis in Game 1 on May 11 in Whitehouse, he, his family and coaches left for Austin.
There with the State Capitol Building in the background, McCoy struck gold not once but twice in the state capital.
On the morning of May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas, McCoy claimed his first gold medal in the University Interscholastic League Class 5A State Track & Field Meet.
He won the long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 4.5 inches. Second place went to Cordial Vann of Frisco Heritage (23-2.75).
After taking a little break, McCoy had the triple jump competition in the afternoon.
McCoy took first place in the triple jump, leaping 50-7.75. Second place was by Ke’Mauri Pinkard of Amarillo Tascosa at 48-10.5.
The mark by McCoy is a personal best. His previous high was 49-11. His TJ at regionals was 48-7.5.
"It was a lot of fun competing at the state meet," McCoy said. "It is just you against the elements, the distance and measurements."
He measured up for sure, winning two gold medals.
McCoy was quick to point out it wasn't just him winning those gold medals.
"I couldn't have done it without God," said McCoy, who added always put God first. "My family was there cheering me on. My coaches ... the Whitehouse community.
After track, he headed to Ennis for Game 2 of their baseball series, which the Wildcats won 4-1 to claim the best-of-three series against the Lions.
McCoy credits his family, teachers and coaches for his individual success and the Wildcats' achievements.
"It means a lot to me for their support," said McCoy naming his mother Kaneshia Brown, stepfather Claude Brown, father Jason McCoy and 12-year-old sister Krystine who always cheer him on. "It gives me more motivation because they got me where I am and they have helped me through everything."
He said his sister brings her friends to the games to cheer him and the Wildcats on at the baseball games. Plus, he noted his grandparents are always at his games as well as his uncles and both his mom and dad's sides of the family.
Plus, he added the Whitehouse community play a big part in the success of the Wildcats.
Garred said McCoy is a product of hard work and dedication.
"He is just a good example," Garred said. "He shows humility. He doesn't ask for anything special — he just goes out and works hard. We are very proud of him. We have a lot of great students here and Jermod is one of them. We are proud of him for his work ethic and how he loves others. It's not all about Jermod; He is about Whitehouse.
"Jermod has a great family. We are all hoping he will be the next (Patrick) Mahomes. It is a good example what we can achieve if we work together. It takes a village to raise a child. His family gets more credit than we do. It has been a great experience getting to know Jermod and we are excited about sending off him after graduation along with 334 seniors."
McCoy adds Whitehouse has prepared him for college and beyond.
"The teachers and coaches at Whitehouse have taught me many skills — time management, not to procrastinate and to get things done when they need to get done," McCoy said.
He added has loved many classes at WHS, but "Ms. (Alexandrea) Todd's astronomy class is so much fun ... our projects that help us learn about space, the planets and the universe. It is a great class."
With that in mind, the sky is indeed the limit (and beyond) for McCoy.