UT Tyler University Academy, which has campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine, held its graduation ceremony Saturday in the UT Tyler Herrington Patriot Center.
Fourteen seniors graduated from the Tyler campus.
Valedictorian Rachel Smith will attend Texas A&M University to study international business, and salutatorian Meredith Hilbig will study Civil Engineering at Texas A&M.
Seventeen seniors graduated from the Longview campus.
Valedictorian Katherine Konrady will attend UT Tyler and major in chemical engineering, while salutatorian Jenayah Watson is taking a year off to travel.
Fifteen seniors graduated from the Palestine campus.
Valedictorian Jad Absy will attend UT Tyler and study biochemistry, while salutatorian Samuel Carter will study biology at UT Tyler.
"One day, I decided to tackle something we've all faced — boredom. Staring at the ceiling, feeling especially uninspired, I decided I didn't want to be bored again. So, I started telling myself, "I never get bored." This simple phrase began to change the way I saw myself and the world around me," Smith said during her valedictorian speech.
She said her brain adapted to fit the new reality she had created, and everyone has the power to change and shape their own reality. People can choose what they believe, state it and expect that outcome.
"If we can use this hidden power, we can push ourselves towards our dreams. We don't have to accept how we experience the world but determine it from inside ourselves," Smith said.