Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories profiling graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
Underneath a cool, easy going demeanor lies a Tyler High School senior who is bursting with motivation and passion.
“I’m surrounded by people who have done big things and accomplished a lot, I don’t want to be given anything or spoon-fed anything,” said Brian Curry, senior at Tyler High School. “You want to be better for yourself and that’s what I strive towards.”
With wrestling, swimming and boxing in his repertoire throughout his high school career, his post-graduation plan is to serve a higher, noble cause — the Navy SEALs.
“I was going into the Air Force but switched to the Navy at the last second,” Curry said. “And my thought process was the only way I’m going into the Navy is if I go SEAL.”
Established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, the Navy SEALs (Sea, Air and Land Teams) are a nimble, elite maritime military force suited for all aspects of unconventional warfare, according to navy.com.
Often providing immediate military relief in crises around the world, the Navy SEALs’ responsibilities include:
- Conducting insertions and extractions by sea, air or land to accomplish covert, Special Warfare/Special Operations missions
Capturing high-value enemy personnel and terrorists around the world
- Collecting information and intelligence through special reconnaissance missions
- Carrying out small-unit, direct-action missions against military targets
- Performing underwater reconnaissance and the demolition of natural or man-made obstacles prior to amphibious landings
“I initially was going to go into the Reserves to pursue boxing but I decided to go into active duty so that I can have housing and food paid for. I was like you know what? If I’m going to go with active duty, I’m going to go with the best so I decided to go with Navy Seals,” Curry said. “Plus, I’ve always wanted to be a SEAL anyway, ever since I was a child.”
Recalling the times he watched videos and clips of Navy SEALs, he thought the process was a lot harder and more isolated.
“I thought you were just left on an island for four years,” he laughed. “But after doing some more research on it, I realized it was more doable and I really wanted to do it.”
But training is still no easy feat. Between the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test and the physical tests, Curry has to be ready for it all.
ASVAB includes word knowledge, arithmetic reasoning, mechanical reasoning, general science, assembling objects and much more.
Additionally, the Navy SEALs’ rigorous physical test includes a 500-yard swim under 12:30, 50 push-ups in two minutes, 10 pull-ups and a 1.5 mile run at 10 minutes and 30 seconds.
“Running has been the hardest for me … I’m really close to meeting my goal, though,” Curry said. “The main reason why it has been kind of tough was because I didn’t have the proper running shoes but now that I have the proper running shoes, I’m within 30 seconds of my goal. It really makes a difference.”
Once he graduates high school, there’s very little time for him to enjoy the freedom of summer as he will ship out for seven weeks of boot camp.
Then several more weeks of BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training), also known as “Hell Week,” which is one of the most Herculean trials in the military. The purpose of the intensity is to prepare candidates for dangerous situations they may face later on.
As grueling as the training is going to be, Curry is more than ready, especially since he hopes to have a place in special operations, specifically SWCC (special warfare combatant-craft crewmen).
“For me, to be able to wake up and train every day and get better at it, it’s something I am looking forward to,” he said. “The Navy is … just being the best, the most notorious. The way they serve the country on and off the battlefield, it’s something that really speaks to me. You go through all that training, it changes you — physically and mentally.”
With strong family connections in the military, Curry hopes to make them proud.
If he’s not hitting the books to retake an arduous test, Curry is sailing academically, between A.P. classes and keeping his grades up, he makes sure to stay on top.
“I like to surround myself with good people, people who have the same motivation as me, who won’t bring me down,” he said. “You want to be around those who lift you up, who have the same goals as you. They help motivate you.”
Tyler High School is set to graduate at 8 p.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.