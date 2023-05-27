Troup High School held its commencement ceremony Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Valedictorian for the class is Connor Ard and salutatorian is Korbin Dempsey.
Ard, son of Jones and Karyn Ard, plans to attend college and major in chemical or computer engineering. Dempsey, son of Ollie Cabiran and Jack Dempsey, plans to attend LeTourneau University, majoring in cybersecurity and information assurance and minoring in Christian ministry.
Meredith Ann Howell, daughter of Forrest and Melissa Howell, is a class historian and plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler and major in Biology. The other honor graduates included Gabriel William Adams, Jared Wade Gardner, Hannah Jo Massey, Sarah Kathleen Neel, Morgan Anne Parrish, Cailey Lynn Smith and Katrina Faith Smith.
"The one thing that I ask you as you go out into the world is to find meaning in your life, find purpose in your every action and decision. Don't just wander unless wandering is your purpose. Don't be solitary unless being solitary is where you find meaning," Dempsey said during his salutatorian speech. "You have the astounding power of free will. The opportunity to do whatever you want in life. Ask yourself exactly what you want to do and ask yourself why."