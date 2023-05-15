The Brook Hill School Class of 2023 closed a chapter Saturday night, all set for new beginnings.
Sixty-one students opened a new chapter after the graduates walked the stage at the Tyler Junior College Wagstaff Gymnasium for the school's graduation ceremony.
Rachel Van Surksum was the valedictorian while James Jordan was the class salutatorian. Each delivered a message.
The school congratulated its students for a successful high school career and encouraged them to do good things as they move ahead to the next chapter.
The Brook Hill is a private, Christian day and boarding school located in Bullard. The Brook Hill prides itself on a diverse student body that challenges students to work with others. The faculty prepares students to excel academically and study at the college and university level, while emphasizing three pillars of education, potential, and character, according to the school's website.
"We are more than students, athletes, and artists. We are a community using and discovering our gifts, talents, and abilities to engage God’s world," The Brook Hill states on its website.
