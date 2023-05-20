A sea of red spilled onto the Rusk High School football field as Rusk Eagles prepared to leave the nest; 149 seniors graduated as the Class of 2023 on Friday.
More than a million dollars was awarded to students in the graduating class with the Class of 2023 being awarded $1,034,080 in scholarship funds.
John Callihan was named Valedictorian and Adisan Burton was named Salutatorian. Both spoke at the graduation along with High Honor student Gabila Flores and Rusk ISD Superintendent Grey Burton, along with other board members.
Ella Morton gave the invocation, Jazz Blankinship gave the benediction, and Lexsey Cleaver gave the tassel announcement.
Superintendent Grey Burton said the graduating class will forever be a part of Eagle Nation.
"Our 2023 Graduates are an incredible group of young men and women. They are blessed with immense but varying talents and a fun loving spirit,” he said. “It has been a pleasure watching them grow over the years. Graduates, I pray God's favor on your lives as you move from this chapter of life. Always remember you are loved and forever part of Eagle Nation. "