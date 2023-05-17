Screams of pride and excitement filled the varsity gym of Tyler High School as 90 RISE Academy graduates walked during ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ to the white folding chairs, neatly stationed across the hardwood.
Focused on dropout prevention, credit recovery, self-paced learning opportunities for at-risk students, RISE Academy offers flexible scheduling based on the needs of each student.
Many students attend as a result of either lack of self-motivation or just need a different environment to learn.
“When there are kids who might be falling behind or maybe just don’t want to do athletics, arts or maybe need a different way of learning, we help fill in whatever gaps they need,” said Principal Dr. Dexter Floyd.
In addition to keeping students on track, the school helps many exceed expectations.
“I am really excited about tonight… not only do we have 90 kids graduating but six of them are graduating a year early,” Floyd said “Through perseverance and hard work, those six kids - who were supposed to graduate in 2024 - are walking tonight. It’s amazing.”
Kathryn Baxter, Lillianna Caldwell, Jose Lozano, Zion McClay, Zakiria Thompson and Kegan Wilson are all graduating a year early.
After the students took their seats, DeMario Miller gave the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Board of Trustees president Wade Washmon spoke before the graduates and their proud supporters about looking forward to the future and utilizing every potential. Then declared on behalf of the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees that all 90 graduates met the graduation requirements and were ready to graduate.
Then superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford and Floyd handed out the diplomas and expressed their excitement for each student.