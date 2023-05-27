Over 300 Lindale High School Eagles graduated Friday night at the high school football stadium.
Among them were this year’s valedictorian, Madeleine Morton and this year’s salutatorian, Kylie Kleam.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by National Honor Society co-president Crew Goodson and then Sadie Akin, student council co-president, led the ceremony in prayer.
With 315 graduating seniors, among the most notably missed was Hannah Evans, who was in Colorado recovering from a tragic skiing accident that occurred over spring break earlier this year.
Board of Trustees president Mike Combs congratulated the seniors on a remarkable four years and told them to follow their dreams and make the community proud.
Superintendent Stan Surratt, along with principal Jeremy Chilek and assistant principals Kyle Wright, Ryan Tomlin and Melissa Dukes, distributed the diplomas.
National Honor Society co-president Julee King concluded the ceremony with prayer.