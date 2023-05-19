At the historic Tomato Bowl, 237 Fightin’ Indians graduated from Jacksonville High School Friday evening.
With the potential of severe weather looming over the stadium, Jacksonville ISD officials made the decision to start the ceremony at 7 p.m. instead of the scheduled 8 p.m.
Over 200 seniors walked to center field during "Pomp & Circumstance," then student body president Natalie Gomez provided the welcoming speech, followed by the National Anthem.
Jacksonville ISD board president Todd Travis welcomed the attendees and wished the seniors well wishes on their future endeavors.
Valedictorian Claudia Mireles-Caballero and salutatorian Dorelly Saldana each gave speeches before their peers and supporters with notes of memories and well wishes.
Before the presentation of diplomas, Jacksonville High School’s principal Dr. Ben Peacock told the students how proud he was of them and could not wait to see what the future holds for the graduates.
He stated the graduating class would be spread to 40 different post secondary-schools in four states, and there are three students joining the Marines.
Then the Class of 2023 joined their choir peers in singing the school song.