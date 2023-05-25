Inside UT Tyler’s Herrington Patriot Center on Thursday night, 179 seniors from Cumberland Academy High School were eager to receive their diplomas and march forward to the next phase of their lives.
Cumberland Academy Principal Tim Schodowski opened the ceremony with acknowledgements of the students’ hard work.
Senior class treasurer Izma Imtiaz led the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as the Texas Pledge, followed by the choir with the National Anthem.
This year’s salutatorian, Dipesh Patel reminded his peers of the treasured memories they’ve had as a senior class and wished them good luck on their journeys.
Schodowski recognized many honors, such as National Honor Society, TJC Dual Credit students and many others, as well as those ready to serve the nation’s military.
This year’s valedictorian Adiam Michael spoke of how much she appreciated the sacrifices her parents made so that she could become successful.
Senior class secretary C.J. Zhu introduced the keynote speaker, former U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert.
Gohmert reminded the Class of 2023 to not forget to stop and smell the roses once in a while, and to not waste any talents God had given them.
Schodowski, Superintendent Norma Cotton and Cumberland Academy teacher Dr. Jerry Frazier presented the graduating class with their diplomas.
Senior class vice president Rebecca Westerman congratulated her peers in a benediction address, and senior class president Joshua Hartnauer dismissed the graduates.