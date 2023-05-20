Thirty-three Bishop Gorman Catholic School graduates strutted the stage at McCallum Stadium in deep green robes on Friday night.
“You have to dare to do great things if you want to make your life count; to do that, you have to take risks. And that means you have to risk rejection and failure,” Lonnie Glosson, history department head, said at the commencement.
The students earned more than $8.8 million in college scholarships; 20 are in the National Honor Society; 10 student-athletes signed to play collegiate sports; 100% were accepted to colleges and universities; and eight got into universities with lower than 20% acceptance rates.
Valedictorian Laura McInnis plans to attend The University of Texas at Tyler to major in English. Salutatorian Nicholas Azzi plans to attend The University of Texas at Austin Cockrell School of Engineering to major in chemical engineering.
Ellie Coan was recognized as one of the highest-ranking graduates. Coan plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame.
Bishop Gorman’s highest honor, the Christus Award, was presented to Josh Hayes and Melissa Perez, two students who have demonstrated high moral and ethical standards through strength of character. Hayes is attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to major in management. Perez is attending Texas A&M University to major in biomedical sciences.
“Now it is time. Do go out there and dare great things. Do go out and try to change the world. Do go out there and win, but along the way, don’t ever be afraid to fail,” Glosson said.