Steve Parsons thought it was his final season on the sidelines for the Grace Community Cougars football team.
He was ready to retire to a myriad of golf courses in the Hill Country.
But duty called.
Dr. Joseph Walker, Grace athletic director, said that Ben McEnroe, who had been hired to take over for longtime coach Norman Thompson, would be unable to fulfill his duties as head football coach. A family health issue arose and McEnroe needed to stay in California.
Parsons agreed to become the interim football coach. Parsons, who has been coaching for 38 years including the last seven at Grace, delayed his retirement. He loves the school and wanted to help out.
So instead of getting out the 9-iron, he has a whistle round his neck.
The new season began last week and he liked what he saw.
"Our numbers are good," Parsons said, noting 55 players are out for football with the Coogs expecting to carry 30 on the varsity.
He added the Cougars have brought gusto to the workouts.
"Practices have been productive and enthusiastic," Parsons said. "Our players are focused and giving great effort daily. We have made a lot of progress."
