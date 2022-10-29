Grace Community quarterback JT Williams ran for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime as the Cougars defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne, 21-14, on Saturday in a TAPPS Division II District 2 football game that had two delays Friday night at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.
The victory clinches a playoff berth for the Cougars (8-1, 3-1), while the Falcons fall to 6-3 and 2-1.
The Falcons took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter as Jeremiah Horn scored on a 51-yard run. The pass for two failed with 19 seconds left on the clock.
The Cougars went on top 7-6 as Williams connected with Grant Turner for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Blake Harmon kicked the PAT with 1:41 left before halftime.
Rain fell throughout the game and there was a delay during halftime. The teams ran one play and there was another delay due to lightning. The game started again at 10:15 p.m. with 11:31 on the clock.
After a scoreless third quarter, Grace went ahead 14-7 as QB Zack Davis threw a 69-yard TD pass to Reed Alexander. Harmon kicked the extra point with 11:08 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Alexander jumped up over the Falcon defensive back to grab the pass.
Bishop Dunne tied the game at 14-14 with 4:31 showing as Shandon King scored on a 5-yard run and King then hit Jayden Eaton for the 2-point conversion.
The teams played through the rain and overtime was needed.
The Falcons elected to go on defense first and Williams put the Coogs ahead with a 25-yard run on the first play of OT. Harmon made the extra point and Grace led 21-14.
Grace's defense came through and limited Bishop Dunne to four plays in OT as the Cougars held the Falcons without a first down.
The Cougars conclude the regular season on Nov. 4, traveling to Dallas Covenant for a non-district contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Falcons will host Grapevine Faith Christian on Nov. 4 in a district contest that has a 7:30 p.m. scheduled kick.