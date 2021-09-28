GRACE COMMUNITY (1-4) VS. BEAUMONT KELLY (3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kelly Bulldog Field, Beaumont
Notable
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... QB Will Bozeman ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ... WR Caleb Carpenter
Frisco Legacy Christian: QB Roy Thomas Jenkins ... RB Justin Maze ... WR Carter Holmes ... WR Gage Peterson
Did you know: Grace Coach Steve Parsons said, "No doubt our pre-season schedule has been tough. We are better and more prepared for district by playing those games." ... According to TexasFootball.com, Grace is ranked No. 48 among all private schools in Texas while the Bulldogs are No. 69. Last week, Turner led the Cougars by rushing for 141 yards with a TD on 18 carries. He also had three receptions for 64 yards and a TD. ... Monsignor Kelly Catholic School is led by 6-3 freshman QB Roy Thomas Jenkins, who has thrown for 1,167 yards and 16 TDs with five interceptions. Maze has rushed for 648 yards and eight TDs.
Last Week: Frisco Legacy Christian 31, Tyler Grace Community 30; Houston Cypress Christian 48, Beaumont Kelly 10
Up Next: Grace Community at McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Beaumont Kelly at Addison Trinity Christian, 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8