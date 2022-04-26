The Grace Community boys and girls teams captured the TAPPS 5A District 2 Track & Field Championships held on April 21 at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Grace girls won nine of the 17 events and the entire team placed in all but one event.
A highlight for the girls' team was winning all three relays and setting a school record in the 4x200 meter relay. Members of the relay include freshman Maya Gilmore, sophomore Maddie Keeling, junior Lauren Ethridge and junior Reece Porter.
Distance runners are junior Abby Metzger, senior Ashlynn Hecht, sophomore Maggie Jenz, freshman Lauryn Dunn and freshman Kayla Minick. They combined to sweep first through third place in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
Grace boys teams placed in all but two events and were led with a first place finish by Kole Crawford(11) in the discus. Grayson Gaddis(11) and Drew Gaddis(11) finished 1-2 in the 800; Grayson won the 1600 meter run. In the 200m dash, Caden Lynch(11) and Reed Alexander(11) finished 1-2.
Grace Community Boys and Girls Track & Field teams qualified nineteen individuals in 22 events and six boys and girls relays qualified for next week at the TAPPS North Regional Championships to be held at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).