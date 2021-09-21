GRACE COMMUNITY (1-3) VS. FRISCO LEGACY CHRISTIAN (0-4)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Comstock Field, Frisco

Notable

Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ...  QB Will Bozeman ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ... WR Caleb Carpenter

Frisco Legacy Christian: QB Jonah Lester ... RB Cole Faulkner ... WR Luke Embry ... WR Jack Bohrer

Last Week: Grace Community 34, Tenaha 14; Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7

Up Next: Grace Community at Beaumont Kelly, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Frisco Legacy Christian vs. Addison Trinity Christian at Ford Center at The Star, 2 p.m., Oct. 2.

Did you know: The Cougars played a well-rounded game in upsetting state-ranked Tenaha. "We capitalized on turnovers," Grace coach Steve Parsons said. "Special teams did a great job of controlling field position. Our offensive line is getting better weekly. Tanner Thyen, Caleb Wilson, Lex Romano, Kole Crawford and Rick Walker have become a cohesive unit." ... "Legacy Christian Academy is well coached and always presents a challenge," Parsons said. "They have played on the road the last two weeks, and they will be ready to make a good showing at home this week."

 
 

