GRACE COMMUNITY (1-3) VS. FRISCO LEGACY CHRISTIAN (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Comstock Field, Frisco
Notable
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... QB Will Bozeman ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ... WR Caleb Carpenter
Frisco Legacy Christian: QB Jonah Lester ... RB Cole Faulkner ... WR Luke Embry ... WR Jack Bohrer
Last Week: Grace Community 34, Tenaha 14; Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7
Up Next: Grace Community at Beaumont Kelly, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Frisco Legacy Christian vs. Addison Trinity Christian at Ford Center at The Star, 2 p.m., Oct. 2.
Did you know: The Cougars played a well-rounded game in upsetting state-ranked Tenaha. "We capitalized on turnovers," Grace coach Steve Parsons said. "Special teams did a great job of controlling field position. Our offensive line is getting better weekly. Tanner Thyen, Caleb Wilson, Lex Romano, Kole Crawford and Rick Walker have become a cohesive unit." ... "Legacy Christian Academy is well coached and always presents a challenge," Parsons said. "They have played on the road the last two weeks, and they will be ready to make a good showing at home this week."