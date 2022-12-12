The Grace Community Cougars won the consolation championship of the Holladay & McCoy Insurance Frankston Basketball Invitational on Saturday at Robert Loper Coliseum at Frankston High School.
The Cougars were 4-2 in the tourney with wins over Arp (84-31), Cayuga (57-49), Troup (47-38) and Woden (62-47). Losses were to Beckville (63-40) and Troup (47-46).
In the consolation title win over Woden, Darius Shankle led Grace with 23 points. Others scoring for the Tyler squad were
The Coogs are 13-7 on the season and will play host to White Oak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.