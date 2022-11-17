Gorman
Buy Now

League City Bay Area Christian's Aly Griffith (25) and Bishop Gorman's Laura McInnis (23) get ready to grap a rebound as the Lady Broncos take a free throw attempt during Thursday's first day of the 18th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament at Haddad Gymnasium.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.