CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Lucas Gordon pitched seven strong innings and Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 on Friday in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional.
Gordon (7-1) allowed one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight with no walks. Zane Morehouse allowed a solo home run in the eighth before pitching a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.
No. 2 seed Texas (39-20) advances to a winner's bracket game against regional host and top-seed Miami or No. 4 seeded Maine on Saturday. No. 3 seed Louisiana (40-23) will play an elimination game on Saturday.
The game was scoreless until a two-out single by Conor Higgs got Louisiana on the board in the sixth inning. The lead proved to be short-lived when Mitchell Daly homered to lead off the bottom of the inning and an RBI single by Porter Brown gave the Longhorns a 2-1 lead.
Texas added a two-run double by Dylan Campbell in the seventh.
Carson Roccaforte hit a solo homer for the Ragin' Cajuns off Morehouse in the eighth.
Texas Tech beats UConn 3-2 behind Molina's 10 strikeouts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Texas Tech starter Mason Molina (6-2) struck out 10 in six innings and the Red Raiders took down UConn 3-2 on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.
No. 3 seed Texas Tech (40-21), in its seventh consecutive postseason bid, moves on to the winner's bracket on Saturday, while second-seeded UConn (43-16-1) plays a loser-out game. The Red Raiders reached 40 wins for the sixth time since 2013 under coach Tim Tadlock.
Zac Vooletich hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth inning to give Texas Tech a 3-0 lead.
UConn trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the seventh. The Huskies had another scoring chance in the eighth, but Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel stranded the tying run at third to end the inning.
Molina (6-2) allowed just one hit and two earned runs, and Josh Sanders picked up his first save of the season.
Skenes' complete game lifts LSU past Tulane 7-2 in Baton Rouge Regional
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Paul Skenes threw a complete game and turned a stunning fifth-inning double play to key LSU's 7-2 win over Tulane in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday.
The Tigers (44-15) face the winner of the game between Sam Houston and Oregon State Saturday. Tulane faces the loser of that game in a loser-out game.
Skenes blanked the Waves over the first six innings. The right-hander struck out a dozen batters, walked none and surrendered just two earned runs on seven base hits over nine innings to earn his 11th win in 13 decisions.
Jake LaPrairie hit into a pair of hard-luck double plays for Tulane (19-41). He drove a fly ball to the warning track to right, but the Tigers turned it into a double play to end the second when the runner on first took off with the clank of the bat. LaPrairie hit a line drive back up the middle in the fifth, but Skenes snared the ball between his legs and doubled the runner off of first.
Hayden Travinski and Dylan Crews each hit an RBI double as LSU built a 6-0 lead through five innings.
Brennan Lambert hit a two-run homer in the seventh to account for Tulane's scoring.
Arkansas beats Santa Clara 13-6 in regional opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kendall Diggs had a three-run single in a five-run fourth inning and top-seeded Arkansas never looked back in a 13-6 victory over Santa Clara to begin the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.
Arkansas (42-16), ranked third in the coaches poll, rallied to take the lead for good in the fourth. Parker Rowland drove in the first run with a single. No. 9 hitter John Bolton tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Diggs' drove in the final three runs with a two-out single to put the Razorbacks up 5-2.
The Razorbacks broke the game open with a five-run sixth. Tavian Josenberger homered following a leaoff single by Bolton to drive in the first two runs. The final three runs scored when reliever Blake Hammond plunked Caleb Cali — the first batter he faced — to load the bases before issuing three straight walks with two outs.
Will McEntire (8-3) pitched five innings in relief to get the win for the Razorbacks. He allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk.
Skylar Hales (6-5) took the loss for Santa Clara (35-19). He worked two innings, yielding four runs on five hits and a walk.
Arkansas will play the winner of the second game of the regional on Saturday. Santa Clara will play in an elimination game earlier in the day.
Snyder, Tincher go deep, Washington defeats Dallas Baptist 9-5 in Stillwater Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Michael Snyder and Johnny Tincher hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning and third-seeded Washington defeated No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist 9-5 on Friday in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional.
With the score tied at 1 heading to the fifth, the Huskies broke the game open with seven runs on six hits. After Jeter Ybarra drew a leadoff walk, Snyder hit a two-run home run to left-center field. Will Simpson delivered an RBI-single and Coby Morales drove in a run with a grounder to shortstop. Tincher capped the inning with a three-run blast.
Sam Boyle pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Stu Flesland III. Boyle allowed one run on four hits and struck out three.
Washington (35-18) advances to a winner's bracket game on Saturday and DBU (45-15) drops to a loser-out game, also on Saturday.
George Specht and Luke Heefner drove in two runs each for DBU.
Groover homers twice, NC State tops Campbell 5-1 in Columbia Regional
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LuJames Groover III belted a pair of solo home runs and Trevor Candelaria hit a third to power North Carolina State to a 5-1 win over Campbell in a first-round game at the Columbia Regional on Friday.
The win sends the Wolfpack (36-19) into a second-round match with the winner of the game between South Carolina and Central Connecticut. Campbell faces the loser in a consolation game.
Logan Whitaker started for N.C. State and blanked the Camels over his 4 1/3 innings of work. Rio Britton allowed four hits and Campbell's lone run in his 1 1/3 innings of relief and Justin Lawson allowed just one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his fifth win of the season.
Cade Kuehler allowed just one earned run, a first-inning homer to Groover, over his six innings, but took his first loss in nine decisions for Campbell.
Grant Knipp drove in Campbells' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Rodriguez hits homer in 10th, Samford holds off Southern Miss 4-2
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Josh Rodriguez homered over the batter's-eye wall in center field to lead off a three-run 10th inning and Samford held off Southern Miss 4-2 on Friday in the Auburn Regional.
No. 3 seed Samford (37-23), in its fourth regional appearance in program history, advances to play on Saturday in the winners' bracket. Second-seeded Southern Miss (41-18) faces elimination.
Garrett Staton opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning and he added a run-scoring double in the 10th before scoring on Stephen Klein's fly out for a 4-1 lead.
Southern Miss had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th after a single and two walks. Reece Ewing scored on Carson Paetow's ground out, then reliever Ben Petschke got Blake Johnson to strike out and Matthew Etzel to fly out. Petschke (6-3) allowed one run on three hits in four innings.
Samford starter Jacob Cravey allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings while striking out five.
USM starter Tanner Hall allowed one run in nine innings.
Amick's grand slam caps Clemson's 12-5 win over Lipsomb in Clemson Regional
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Riley Bertram hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead and Billy Amick put the game out of reach with a grand slam home run in the eighth as the Tigers posted a 12-5 win over Lipscomb in a first-round game in the Clemson Regional baseball tournament Friday afternoon.
Clemson advances to face the winner of a game between Charlotte and Tennessee on Saturday. Lipscomb faces the loser of that game.
Caleb Ketchup and Alex Vergara each homered in the fifth inning to put the Bisons in front, 4-3, but Bertram put Clemson in front for good with his two-run double.
Austin Gordon started and worked 4 ⅓ innings for Clemson, striking out six and allowing four earned runs on six hits. Nick Clayton worked two innings of relief to earn his eighth win of the season without a loss, allowing a run on three hits and striking out four.
Logan Van Treeck allowed four earned runs on seven base hits over six innings for the Bisons, striking out seven.
Magill delivers key hit, regional host Indiana State rallies to defeat Wright State 6-5
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Grant Magill delivered a two-run single for the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and regional host Indiana State rallied to defeat Wright State 6-5 on Friday.
With Indiana State trailing 5-3, Josue Urdaneta singled leading off the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Pottinger, his second RBI of the game. The next two batters walked before Magill delivered his clutch single.
Jared Spencer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save. Zach Davidson (4-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Jachec.
The No. 1 regional seed Sycamores (43-15) advance to a winner's bracket game on Saturday. No. 4 Wright State (39-22) will play a loser-out game.
Wright State took an early 4-1 lead with two runs in the second inning and two more in the third. Boston Smith laced a two-run double to right-center in the second and Gehrig Anglin hit a two-run homer in the third.
Pottinger hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth.
Lorusso reaches 100 RBIs, No. 19 Maryland beats Northeastern 7-2
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Lorusso became the first Division I player since 2003 to reach 100 RBIs in a season and No. 19 Maryland beat Northeastern 7-2 on Friday in the opener of the Winston-Salem Regional.
The Big Ten champion Terps (42-19) equaled their second-most victories in a season, tying the 2015 squad. Maryland will play in the winner's bracket on Saturday. Northeastern (44-15) faces elimination.
Lorusso went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, and single with two runs scored and two RBIs. His first-inning homer was his 24th of the season to tie Maryland's home-run record. Lorusso also set the Maryland single-season record for total bases with 191.
Lorusso scored the go-ahead run after his triple, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Ian Petrutz in the fourth after Northeastern tied it at 2-all. Petrutz and Eddie Hacopian each finished with two RBIs.
Starter Jason Savacool (9-5) allowed just two runs, five hits while striking out seven in six innings.
Metz's 3 HRs power Duke past UNC-Wilmington, 12-3 in regional opener
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — MJ Metz blasted three home runs and drove in five runs to power Duke to a 12-3 win over UNC-Wilmington in a first-round game in the Conway Regional on Friday, the Blue Devils' largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game since 1961.
Duke advances to play the winner of the game between Coastal Carolina and Rider.
Tanner Thach doubled to deep right field to score a run in the first inning and Trevor Marsh added a solo home run in the second to stake UNC-Wilmington to a 2-0 lead after two innings.
The Seawolves starter, Jacob Shafer, gave up a run-scoring double in the third and a home run to Metz to start the fourth. Luke Craig came in in relief and gave up a go-ahead two-run homer to Damon Lux. Six Seawolves pitchers were tagged for five home runs.
Alex Gow started for Duke and allowed three runs on six hits over four-and-a-third innings. Charlie Beilenson came with one out in the fifth and combined with Adam Boucher and Aaron Beasley to blank the Seawolves the rest of the way.
UNC-Wilmington will player Coaster Carolina-Rider loser Saturday.
Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier on Friday in the Nashville Regional.
The Ducks (38-20) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before a one-out double by Rikuu Nishida. Shade tied it with his double and Cowley, who finished with two RBIs, delivered the go-ahead run with his double. Four Oregon relievers held the Musketeers (37-24) without a hit over the final six innings. Austin Anderson (4-0) got the win and Josh Mollerus picked up his 10th save.
Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier's five hits.
The Ducks advance to a winner's bracket game on Saturday and Xavier will play a loser-out game. No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 Eastern Illinois were scheduled to play later Friday.
No. 12 overall seed Kentucky beats Ball State 4-0 to begin Lexington Regional
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Devin Burkes homered, Emilien Pitre hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and No. 12 overall seed Kentucky beat Ball State 4-0 on Friday in the Lexington Regional.
It was Kentucky's first shutout in an NCAA Tournament game since a 2-0 win over Mississippi State in the 1949 NCAA District III Tournament.
Kentucky (37-18), which is hosting an NCAA baseball regional for just the third time in school history, advances to the winners' bracket. Ball State (36-22) plays in a consolation game on Saturday.
Redshirt freshman Travis Smith got into the fifth inning, allowing no runs and just three hits and sophomore reliever Mason Moore pitched five perfect innings for his third win of the season.
Ball State had runners on second and third with just one out in the first inning, but Smith induced a line out and finished the frame with a strikeout to get out of trouble.
Virginia scores 10 early runs, routs Army 15-1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ethan Anderson hit a two-run homer in the first and scored in the second as Virginia combined for 10 runs in the first two innings en route to a 15-1 victory over Army on Friday in the Charlottesville Regional.
Top-seeded Virginia (46-12) will play on Saturday in the winners' bracket, while No. 4 seed Army (38-17) faces elimination.
Anderson, who increased his home-run total to 12 on the season, capped the scoring on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the eighth for a team-high three RBIs. Griff O'Ferrall and Casey Saucke each had three hits and two RBIs. Seven different Cavaliers recorded an RBI.
Starter Brian Edgington (8-3) worked five perfect innings and set a career-high for wins. Braden Golinski got Army's first hit of the game with one out in the seventh.
Army starter Robbie Buecker (5-4) allowed seven hits and six earned runs in 2/3 innings.
Virginia's 15 runs, in front of an announced crowd of 5,487, were its most in an NCAA Tournament game since 2016.
Rios, Stanford slam San Jose State 13-2 in regional opener
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Alberto Rios hit a grand slam to ignite a six-run third inning and top-seeded Stanford breezed to a 13-2 victory over San Jose State on Friday in the Stanford Regional.
It was the only hit of the game for Rios, but it erased a 2-1 deficit and gave the Cardinal (39-16), ranked eighth in the coaches poll, the lead for good.
Tommy Troy had three hits for Stanford, raising his average to .401. He had a two-run homer in the fifth, an RBI single in the 7th and scored three runs. Leadoff batter Eddie Park had three hits, including a solo homer in the first, driving in two runs and scoring four. No. 9 batter Owen Cobb had two hits, including an RBI double.
Quinn Mathews (8-4) earned the win in a start for the Cardinal. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks, working seven innings with seven strikeouts.
Jack Colette singled in a pair to give the Spartans (31-26) a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Jonathan Clark (4-5) started and took the loss, surrendering seven runs on five hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.
Stanford will play the winner of Friday's second game — on Saturday. San Jose State will play an elimination game against the loser earlier in the day.