The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders placed ninth in the Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament held last week at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.
The Lady Raiders carded a 713 (359-354).
Carly Ogletree led Tyler Legacy with a 162 (84-78). She tied for 20th in a regional that is considered perhaps the top one in the state.
Other Lady Raiders scores were: KyAmbria Acy (88-87—175); Isabella Miller (88-94—182); Ella Harbold (99-93—192); and Jenna Ogletree (111-102—213).
Tyler Legacy won a playoff for second place in District 10-6A with Rockwall. The Lady Raiders finished second in district behind Rockwall-Heath, but finished in front of the Lady Hawks at regionals. Rockwall-Heath carded a 727 (371-356).
The Woodlands won the team title with a 599 (303-296). Also earning a state berth were The Woodlands College Park (320-305—625) and Mansfield (319-316—635).
Veronika Exposito (77-69—146) of The Woodlands won medalist honors, followed by teammates Tate Hutcheson (74-73—147) and Sofia Bastidas (73-77—150).
Individuals earn state berths were Jasmine Do of Cypress Bridgeland (77-74—151), Zoe Hobbs of Klein Clain (79-74—154) and Lauren Evans of Cypress Ranch (79-76—155).
The UIL Class 6A Girls State Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 16-17 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
---
Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament
Dates: April 20-21
Bear Ridge Golf Club, Waco
Team — 1, The Woodlands, 303-296—599; 2, The Woodlands College Park, 320-305—625; 3, Mansfield, 319-316—635; 4, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 343-327—670; 5, Cypress Bridgeland, 353-339—692; 6, Tomball, 350-343—693; 7, Cypress Ranch, 352-350—702; 8, Klein Cain, 364-339—703; 9, Tyler Legacy, 359-354—713; 10, Rockwall-Heath, 371-356—727; 11, Wylie, 374-357—731; 12, Belton, 377-373—750; 13, Sachse, 387-364—751; 14, Copperas Cove, 406-395—801; 15, Aldine Davis, 486-465—951; 16, Spring Westfield, 491-468—959.