AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
“It’s another tough day. It’s another tough golf course,” Kelly said. “I got a little loose on the back side for the second day in a row and got out of position and made some bogeys.”
The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round.
Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
Kelly played the back nine in 2 under with three birdies and a bogey to reach 4 under. He countered a bogey on the par-4 11th with a birdie on the par-4 13th, then dropped two more strokes with bogeys on the par-3 15th and par-4 17th.
“I could have made two or three more birdies,” Kelly said. “I was burning some edges. You’re going to make mistakes out here, I know that. I just need to make birdies to counteract those mistakes and limit the mistakes. So, even par is not a bad day. But I didn’t like giving them away.”
Parel rebounded from a bogey on 17 with a birdie on 18.
“Lucky for us, we had a little help off the tee, makes that hole a little shorter,” Parel said. “I hit a big drive yesterday and had a short shot, so I thought if I hit a good one, I would have a wedge in my hand. And I did. I hit a good shot and made a good putt.”
Austin had four birdies and a bogey.
“Really played good today,” Austin said. “Reminded me of a 30-something kid that used to hit it pretty good. I was struggling the first two days driving off the tee and today I drove it really well. And all my good irons kept going and I hit it really close. That’s probably the worst score I could have shot.”
Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 1 over after a 69.
Ernie Els (68), Kenny Perry (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) were 2 over. Fred Couples followed a second-round 75 with a 68 to get to 3 over.
Bernhard Langer (71) and Steve Stricker (73) were 4 over.
Munoz edges ahead of Lewis at Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday.
The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70). The two players had shared the overnight lead.
Solheim Cup star Munoz has not won an LPGA Tour event since she captured the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship in New Jersey.
American Jennifer Song returned a 70 to occupy third place, one shot behind Lewis.
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (67) and Cheyenne Knight (69) of the U.S. are a stroke further behind.
Syme leads Celtic Classic after late collapse from Pieters
NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Connor Syme will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Celtic Classic after a late collapse from Thomas Pieters on Saturday.
Scottish golfer Syme carded eight birdies in a flawless third round of 8-under 63 at Celtic Manor, the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, to move 15 under for the tournament.
“I played lovely to be honest,” the 25-year-old Syme told Sky Sports.
Sam Horsfield (68), who won his first European Tour title two weeks ago, is in second place.
Third-place Sebastian Soderberg (65) is two shots off the lead on 13 under.
Pieters (70) is a further two strokes back in a share of seventh in his first event for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of his first child in July.
Pieters, who won a record four points on his Ryder Cup debut in 2016, held a three-shot lead after two eagles in the space of three holes around the turn, but ran up a triple-bogey on the 15th after topping his tee shot into heavy rough.
With the ball in an unplayable lie, Pieters was forced to go back to the tee on the short par four and pulled his third shot into a water hazard, eventually signing for a seven and then dropping another shot on the next.
Horsfield started his third round with eight straight pars, but was rewarded for his patience with birdies on Nos. 9, 14 and 16 in a bogey-free round.
The Englishman has been one of the leading players on the so-called U.K. Swing over the past month, having won the Hero Open for his first professional title and earning a top-10 finish in the British Masters.
Andrew Johnston, better known by his nickname “Beef,” had a round of 68 to share fourth with Thomas Detry (68) and Adrian Meronk (64) on 12 under.
The Celtic Classic is the fourth event of the six-week U.K. Swing, taking place in an isolated environment, after the tour resumed following a five-month stoppage because of the coronavirus outbreak.