Irish Open
THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — New Zealand's Ryan Fox was surprised Thursday to find himself leading the Irish Open after the opening round, despite his impressive form this season.
Fox had eight birdies, including seven in his last 11 holes, in a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet. He has a one-shot lead over Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Marcel Schneider.
Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shot a 2-under 70 just days after his victory in the US Senior Open, while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry had to settle for a 71.