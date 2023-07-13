Ben An opens with 61 at Scottish Open
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Byeong Hun An played well enough in the Scottish Open on Thursday that he had reason to hope he can stick around for more links golf next week.
An ran off four straight birdies early in his round at The Renaissance Club and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley.
An had his best score on the PGA Tour — the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the European tour — and it came at just the right time. This is the final tournament for players to try to earn a spot in the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool. The leading three players not already exempt will earn spots.
Rory McIlroy had few complaints after taking a two-week break from competition, much of that time without touching a club. He holed an eagle putt and made six birdies to offset a few mistakes for a 64, leaving him tied with Thomas Detry.
McIlroy is playing the Scottish Open for only the seventh time as a pro dating to 2008. He has yet to finish in the top 10, and he missed the cut at The Renaissance Club in 2021.
Detry qualified for the British Open in final local qualifying at a links course and referred to this place as his “home garden.”
Max Homa and Tom Kim were among those at 66, while Rickie Fowler was in the group at 67 in his first start since winning in Detroit.
Justin Thomas decided to switch to a cross-handed putting grip on his final nine holes of the Rocket Mortgage Classic (he missed the cut) and stuck with it. The move worked well enough for him to scratch out a 68, joining the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.
For some players, a warmup for the British Open could be a short one.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele shot even-par 70 and will start Friday outside the cut line. Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth were at 72.