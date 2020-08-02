Sam Horsfield wins Hero Open for his 1st European Tour title
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Sam Horsfield shot a final round 4-under 68 to win the Hero Open by one stroke Sunday in the European Tour's latest stop in England.
The 23-year-old Englishman clinched his first European Tour title with an 18-under 270 total, holding off second-place Thomas Detry, whose 6-under 66 had briefly given him a share of the lead.
Detry, a 27-year-old Belgian, had nine birdies and three bogeys in his final round at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.
Overnight leader Horsfield birdied the 17th hole to go ahead of Detry, who was already in the clubhouse, and secured victory with par at the 18th. His victory was powered by a 9-under 63 on Friday.
Detry had recorded his final birdie on the 17th to move into the lead for the first time, only to bogey the last after seeing his par putt from 3 feet catch the edge of the cup and stay out.
Horsfield did not hesitate to take on the approach to the par-five 17th, a towering fairway wood from 238 yards over the water setting up a two-putt birdie from just over the green.
England's Chris Paisley (70), Welshman Oliver Farr (71) and Sweden's Alexander Bjork (69) shared third place on 14 under.
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez of Spain, who set a course record 10-under 62 in the opening round, shot 1-over 73 and finished tied for 10th on 11 under.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, making his record 707th European Tour appearance, shot a par-72 to finish tied for 34th on 7 under.
Danielle Kang wins at Inverness in LPGA return to golf
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Danielle Kang played the brand of steady golf that wins on tough golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Inverness Club and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the first LPGA Tour event in more than five months.
Kang and Celine Boutier of France turned the final hour into a terrific duel, and they were tied when Kang made her lone bogey on the par-5 13th with a poor chip from the thick collar.
It was Boutier who blinked last. She missed a short par putt on the 15th hole to fall one shot behind, and then stuffed her approach to 4 feet below the hole on the 18th. Instead of a playoff, however, Boutier made a tentative stroke on a tricky putt and the ball caught the left edge of the cup and spun away.
Kang, the No. 4 player in the women's world ranking, won for the fourth time in her career. It was her first LPGA competitoin since Jan. 23 in Florida. She did not go to Australia, and then the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on the Asian swing and then on through the summer.
fBoutier, who won the Women's Texas Open during her time off, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th to tie Kang before she started to slip. The Frenchwoman closed with a 71.
Kang finished at 7-under 209.