England's Sam Horsfield kisses the trophy after winning the Hero Open, in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Horsfield shot a final round 4-under 68 to win the Hero Open by one stroke Sunday in the European Tour’s latest stop in England. The 23-year-old Englishman clinched his first European Tour title with an 18-under 270 total, holding off second-place Thomas Detry, whose 6-under 66 had briefly given him a share of the lead. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)