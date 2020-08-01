TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Troy Merritt made two late birdies Saturday to take a four-point lead into the final round of the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event.
Merritt had eight birdies and two bogeys on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course for a 14-point day.. Players receive 8 points for albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie, zero for par, minus-1 for bogey and minus-3 for double bogey or worse.
Seeking his third PGA Tour victory, the 34-year-old Merritt had 33 points. He took the lead with a birdie on the par-4 16th, added another on the par-3 17th and just missed a third straight birdie on the par-4 18th.
Maverick McNealy and Emiliano Grillo were tied for second. Grillo had an 11-point round, and McNealy scored 10 points, falling back with bogeys on 16 and 17.
Robert Streb was fourth with 28 points. Joseph Bramlett and Richy Werenski followed at 28.
Quigley shoots 64 for 1-shot lead in Champions return
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Brett Quigley was so excited to be competing again he could barely break par. He settled down Saturday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead in the Ally Challenge, the first PGA Tour Champions event in five months.
Quigley played bogey-free at Warwick Hills. Monday qualifier Carlos Franco also had a 64 with two eagles and was in the group one shot behind that included Jim Furyk (66) in his debut on the 50-and-older circuit.
Tommy Armour III also was within one shot of the lead after a birdie on the once-rowdy par-3 17th and an 8-foot par save from the back bunker for a 68.
Quigley was at 11-under 133 as he tries to win for the second time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. He won a new tournament in Morocco, and just over a month later, the tour shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He couldn’t wait to get started again, and then he promptly bogeyed his opening hole on Friday.
Furyk looms as perhaps his biggest challenger.
Horsfield takes 1-shot lead into final round at Hero
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Sam Horsfield will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Hero Open despite leading by six strokes at one stage in the third round of the European Tour’s latest stop in England.
After holding a share of the overnight lead, the Englishman made five birdies on the front nine and looked in total control at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club on Saturday.
But Horsfield would make just one gain on the way home, giving up three bogeys and a double to sign for a 1-under 71 and a 14-under 202 total that left him one shot ahead of Wales’ Oliver Farr, Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard and Mikko Korhonen of Finland.
Kang survives wild back nine to share lead at Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Danielle Kang returned from a 45-minute rain delay with two straight birdies. By the end of the round Saturday, she was happy to have a share of the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Kang followed her back-to-back birdies with three straight bogeys, another birdie and finally a 4-foot par on the final hole to salvage a 1-over 73 and tie Celine Boutier and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.
Inverness Club, already a tough test that will host the Solheim Cup next year, was even more of a challenge in wet weather and a little more wind. Only two players, including Sarah Schmelzel, broke 70.
Boutier and Ewart Shadoff played in the morning before the harshest of the weather. Boutier had four birdies over her last 10 holes to offset a few mistakes and shot 71. Ewart Shadoff, still searching for her first LPGA Tour victory, overcame a double bogey on the 15th hole with a birdie on the 18th. She shot 72.
They were at 5-under 139 in the LPGA Tour’s first event since the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16. Inverness is hosting the one-time event, with the LPGA staying in northeast Ohio next week before heading to Scotland.