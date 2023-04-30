In a battle of the two biggest names in the field, Tony Finau fended off Jon Rahm and won the Mexico Open at Vidanta for his second title of the season on Sunday in Vallarta, Mexico.
Finau denied the world No. 1 from Spain a second straight title at the relatively new PGA Tour stop at Vidanta Vallarta. Rahm had fired a third-round 61 to draw within two shots of Finau, but as the two stars contended head-to-head in the final group Sunday afternoon, Finau’s bogey-free 66 bested Rahm’s 67.
Finau turned in a 24-under 260 for the week, with Rahm taking solo second at 21-under 263.
“(Rahm) is the best. He’s on top of the world right now,” said Finau, who will move up five spots to No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking. “I knew I was gonna have my hands full with him all the way to the end.”
Finau birdied the par-4 first hole and the par-3 fifth. Rahm responded with his first birdie of the day at the par-5 sixth while Finau parred, and both made birdie at the par-4 seventh.
It was all pars until Finau scored again at the par-3 11th, sticking his first shot to 9 feet of the pin. By then he was out of reach. Rahm was active late, adding three birdies and a bogey, but he never got close enough to make things interesting.
“It’s a great reminder that what you’ve done means absolutely nothing, you still have to go out there and do it,” the Masters champion said. “It’s also good so you don’t think too much of yourself, right? Like obviously I wanted to win, but it’s a reminder that everybody out here is a great player and Tony came out with a two-shot lead and played fantastic golf.
“I feel like had I been able to pressure him a little more, we would have seen more birdies from Tony.”
Finau previously won the Houston Open in November. Sunday marked his sixth career PGA Tour win, five of them coming in the past 20 months.
“I didn’t know this golf tournament was mine until I just hit this (18th) green here,” Finau said. “It’s crazy how this game is. You never think you have a tournament won until it’s over.”
Brandon Wu shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday to take third place at 19 under. Akshay Bhatia (70 on Sunday) was fourth at 18 under, and Eric Cole (66), Austin Smotherman (67) and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (65) tied for fifth at 16 under.
Another Argentine, Alejandro Tosti, entered the week ranked No. 444 in the world but made two eagles Sunday and shot a final-round 64 to soar into a tie for 10th at 13 under, enough to qualify for next week’s Wells Fargo Championship.
Steven Alker wins Insperity Invitational, pays tribute to late caddie
Defending champion Steven Alker of New Zealand shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to capture an emotional victory at the Insperity Invitational on Sunday in The Woodlands.
It was Alker’s first win since his longtime friend and caddie, Sam Workman, died in February of liver cancer that had also spread to his stomach. Workman was 55.
Alker honored Workman by going 66-69-66 for a 15-under 201 and a four-shot win over Steve Stricker.
The victory came in the suburbs of Houston, making it even more pitch-perfect. Workman was a Texas native and a big fan of the Houston Astros; players in this week’s field wore Astros ribbons on their hats in Workman’s honor.
Alker’s son Ben made his debut on his father’s bag this week. And a number of Workman’s family members and friends were in attendance, decked in Astros jerseys.
“I just saw a sea of orange today. It just reminded me of Sam,” Alker said on the Golf Channel broadcast. “I had his son on the bag and it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Earlier in the day, Stricker shot a 7-under 65 — nine birdies and one double bogey — to rocket to 11-under 205 and set the number Alker had to beat.
Alker was 1 under for his round through 10 holes before surpassing Stricker with three straight birdies at Nos. 11-13. He added a birdie at the par-5 15th, and at the par-4 17th he stuck his approach shot to around 10 feet before rolling in his sixth and final birdie of the day.
The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup champion nearly chipped in for birdie from across the green on the 18th hole. His ball stopping inches shy of the cup, and he flipped his club in the air in disbelief.
“The back nine’s been nice to me, and it was great to get another one,” Alker said. “And I haven’t defended a championship. I had a whole bunch of reasons today to try and win this golf tournament, and it worked out.”
Colin Montgomerie of Scotland (68 Sunday) and David Toms (70) tied for third at 8 under. Matt Gogel sank a long birdie at No. 18 to shoot 71 and finish in solo fifth at 7 under, and Bob Estes (67) and South Africa’s Ernie Els (72) tied for sixth at 6 under.