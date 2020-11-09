PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Sutherland made a 4-foot birdie putt on the ninth playoff hole to beat Paul Broadhurst on Monday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Sutherland and Broadhurst were forced to return to Phoenix Country Club to finish the final PGA Tour Champions event of the year after playing to a stalemate over six playoff holes in near darkness on Sunday. They continued to match each other through two playoff holes on a chilly morning in the desert, the second with dueling birdies.
Sutherland finally broke through on the ninth playoff hole, hitting his 163-yard approach shot from the fairway to 4 feet. He made the putt to win his fourth PGA Tour Champions title after Broadhurst got up-and-down for par from short of the green.
Sutherland won at Phoenix Country Club to clinch the season title in 2017. His win this year was only for the tournament title. The season champion won’t be crowned until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After returning to the course Monday morning, Sutherland two-putted from 30 feet on No. 17, the seventh playoff hole. Broadhurst had it a little tougher after pulling his approach shot, but he chipped to about 4 feet and made the putt to extend the playoff.
The eighth playoff hole final resulted in a birdie. Actually, two to extend the playoff another hole.
Sutherland rolled in a 25-footer on the par-5 18th similar to what he made to force the playoff on Sunday. Broadhurst dropped a 6-footer on top of him to force a ninth playoff hole.
Sutherland and Broadhurst played until it was too dark to see the ball on Sunday, trading one missed birdie putt after another over six playoff holes.
Ortiz holds off Johnson, Matsuyama for 1st PGA Tour victory
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Ortiz never doubted he could win any tournament no matter who he was facing, even if he didn’t have the trophies or the pedigree to prove it.
Now he does.
Ortiz holed two long birdie putts from off the green to take the lead, then was rock solid down the stretch and delivered the winning shots for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory in the Houston Open.
Ortiz played the final round alongside a former No. 1 player in Jason Day. He spent the back nine locked in a battle with the current No. 1, Dustin Johnson.
He pulled ahead for good with a 6-iron so good the 29-year-old Mexican started walking after it on the par-5 16th. Ortiz had to settle for a two-putt birdie from 8 feet and he finished in style with a 20-foot birdie for a two-shot victory over Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.
“I wasn’t really thinking about the other guys. I wasn’t worried,” Ortiz said. “I knew if I played good I was going to be hard to beat. ... I knew I was capable of doing that because I know myself, but obviously validating that and then showing it, it definitely gets me more confidence. I’m just happy the way it played out.”
Ortiz, a three-time winner on what was then the Web.com Tour in 2014, became the first Mexican to win on the PGA Tour since Victor Regalado in 1978 at the Quad Cities Open.
Ortiz held back tears as he waited for his playing partners to putt. The victory sends him to the Masters next April. He was there a year ago to watch his brother, Alvaro, who qualified by winning the Latin American Amateur.
“It feels awesome,” said Ortiz, who grew up in Guadalajara and played at North Texas with Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, the most recent Latin American winner on tour. “This is like my second home. There was a bunch of people cheering for me, Latinos and Texans. I’m thankful for all of them.”
It was the loudest cheer for a winner since March. The Houston Open was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,000 tickets sold daily. They were treated to a good show.
Johnson was making his first start since the U.S. Open after a positive coronavirus test knocked him out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
After opening with a 72, Johnson rallied with two rounds of 66 and a closing 65. His one regret would be the 16th hole. Tied for the lead, Johnson fanned a 7-iron for his second shot on the par 5, leaving a tough chip to 18 feet and a birdie putt that grazed the left edge of the cup.
Johnson had another birdie putt catch the lip on the next hole.
Matsuyama briefly tied for the lead with birdies on the 16th and 17th, making a 15-footer on the 17th just moments before Ortiz made his birdie on the 16th. He narrowly missed a shot at a third straight birdie on the 18th and shot 63.
Ortiz finished at 13-under 267.
MacIntyre wins Cyprus Showdown for 1st European Tour title
PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre produced a brilliant finish to claim his first European Tour title in the Cyprus Showdown on Sunday.
MacIntyre birdied four of his last six holes at Aphrodite Hills Resort to card a 7-under 64 and finish a shot ahead of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.
The 24-year-old MacIntyre was inches away from a hole-in-one on the 17th and tapped in for birdie to briefly take the outright lead before Kawamura birdied the 18th to complete a 65.
That left MacIntyre needing to birdie at the last to win and the left-hander followed a perfect drive with a solid approach before safely two-putting from 20 feet to secure victory.
In a first-of-its-kind format on the European Tour, the field was cut to 32 and then 19 players after rounds two and three, with the scores reset to par for the final two days.