STATELINE, Nev. — Stephen Curry made an 18-foot putt for eagle on the final hole to win the American Century Championship on Sunday, his first title in the celebrity tournament.
Curry, the Golden State Warriors star who made a hole-in-one on Saturday, topped it with his closing eagle on the par-5 18th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. After the putt dropped, he tossed his hat into the air and ran into the arms of his wife, Ayesha.
"I don't do this for a living, so it's something you dream about," Curry said. "I've been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I've got some hardware to show for it. It's pretty special."
The eagle was good for six points under a version of the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive three points for a birdie, one point for a par and minus-2 points for a double bogey or worse.
Curry finished with 75 points, two ahead of runner-up Mardy Fish, a former pro tennis player who won this event in 2020. Fish was three points ahead of Curry entering the 18th but made par.
Curry went viral for the second time this weekend following his ace on the 152-yard, par-3 seventh hole.
"I was hitting the ball pretty solid, so felt I would have a chance," Curry said. "On the putt, I was surprisingly calm. The last five feet felt like slow motion."
Fish pulled even with Curry with birdies on three of the first six holes. He moved into the lead when Curry bogeyed the 11th, 12th and 14th.
Under conventional scoring, Curry shot 72 on Sunday. Fish had the best round of the day, a 3-under 69.
Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars was third with 66 points, former major league pitcher Mark Mulder was fourth and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fifth, one spot ahead of LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam.
Former pitcher Derek Lowe was seventh and defending champion Tony Romo finished eighth. Former Dallas Stars standout Mike Modano finished 39th with 21 points. Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens finished 57th with one point.
Patrick Mahomes had a minus 5 to finish 62nd. Teammate Travis Kelce (minus 17) placed 71st. Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith was 72nd (minus 18).
Curry is the first Black winner of the tournament in its 34-year history. He becomes the fifth active athlete to win and the first since then-Tennessee Titans kicker Al del Greco in 2000. His first-place prize of $125,000 will be donated to charity because Curry is an amateur golfer.
Charles Barkley finished 81st (minus 32) in the 93-player field.
Steve Stricker wins at Firestone
AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker won his third PGA Tour Champions major of the year, capping off a dominant weekend at Firestone with a 4-under 66 on Sunday for a three-shot victory in the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Stricker was five shots off the lead after a second-round 73, but closed with rounds of 65-66 for an 11-under 269 total. David Toms shot a final-round 65 to finish alone in second at 8 under.
The 56-year-old Stricker won the Regions Tradition in May, then triumphed two weeks later at the Senior PGA Championship. He has five victories this year on the over-50 tour and a lead of more than $2 million over second-place Bernhard Langer on the Charles Schwab Cup money list.
The win at Firestone gives Stricker a spot in next year's Players Championship, which he said was one of his goals. This event was previously known as the Senior Players Championship before Kaulig Companies took over as title sponsor.
Stricker played his first 13 holes in 3 under before his only bogey of the day on the par-4 14th. But he responded with a lengthy putt for birdie on the par-4 15th and a wedge to 2 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th, giving himself enough of a cushion to enjoy his walk to the 18th green.
Stricker has seven career majors on the PGA Tour Champions, tied with Hale Irwin for fourth all-time. His best finish in a major before turning 50 was a runner-up at the 1998 PGA Championship.
The final major of the year for the seniors will be the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales in two weeks.
The 65-year-old Langer, who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, closed with a 66 to finish alone in sixth, six shots back. Langer, a three-time winner of this event, holds the record for senior major wins with 12.
Harrison Frazar, who was tied with Stricker for the 54-hole lead, shot 70 and tied for third with K.J. Choi (68) and Ernie Els (68).
Linn Grant wins first LPGA title
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Linn Grant won her first LPGA Tour title after an outstanding start to her career in Europe, enduring a charge from U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz and closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Dana Open on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Grant has five victories on the Ladies European Tour — including a history-making nine-shot victory last year against a field of men and women in the Scandinavian Mixed — and earned LPGA membership starting last season. But she did not play in the United States until this year, when the U.S. dropped its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreign travelers. The Swede did not disclose her reasons for remaining unvaccinated, calling it a private matter.
Now she's an LPGA winner and a lock to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup this fall in Spain.
Grant entered the day with a six-shot lead after a 62 on Saturday. She parred her first seven holes, chipped in for birdie from behind the green on the par-3 eighth, and still led by six at the turn. But Corpuz, a week after she won at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title, made it interesting with birdies on four of the last five holes to shoot 65 and get within two shots.
Grant saved par on the par-4 16th and finished with a birdie on the par-5 18th, reaching the green in two with a 3-wood that she didn't think she could get there. Her four-day total at Highland Meadows was 21-under 263.
A week after her triumph at Pebble Beach, Corpuz did not shoot worse than 68 over four rounds in Ohio.
Lindy Duncan also closed with a 65 and was alone in third, six shots back. Xiyu Janet Lin (67) and Stephanie Kyriacou (69) were another shot behind. Kyriacou played in the final group and had her best LPGA finish.