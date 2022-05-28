BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.
Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. A naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad and Tobago, the 58-year-old Ames has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning twice on the PGA Tour.
Weir and Langer each shot 67.
Weir and Ames are trying to become the first Canadian to win a major since the inception of the senior tour in 1980. Langer has a record 11 senior majors, winning the Senior PGA in 2017.
Paul Goydos was fourth at 9 under after a 67.
Dutch Open
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — England’s Matt Wallace and France’s Victor Perez shared the lead on 10 under par after the third round of the Dutch Open, where two shots separated the top nine on Saturday.
Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf, and they were one stroke ahead of four players — Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68).
Third-round leader Ricardo Gouveia, seeking his first European tour title, dropped into a share of seventh place on 8 under after carding 74 — eight strokes worse than he shot on Friday.
Wallace won three events in a six-month span in 2018, taking him up to four in total, and hasn’t had a title since.
Perez’s only win was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.