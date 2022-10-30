SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Séamus Power, a native of Waterford, Ireland, captured the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday.
Power, who won his second PGA Tour event, fired a 19-under 265 (65-65-65-70) to win by one stroke over Belgium's Thomas Detry (64-67-68-67—266).
There was a three-way tie for third at 17-under 267 between Americans Patrick Rodgers (65-67-70-65) and Ben Griffin (65-64-66-72) and Taiwan's Kevin Yu (64-66-67-70).
“I always said if I thought that I was good enough to win on the PGA Tour," he said, "I was going to keep playing.”
Which means that after graduating from East Tennessee State and turning pro in 2011 and toiling for five years of mini-tours and the Korn Ferry Tour, Power still believed he could win on the PGA Tour.
LIV GOLF
DORAL, Fla. — The 4Aces team of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez won the team championship of the LIV Golf Tour on Sunday at the Trump National Doral Golf Club.
The 4Aces, captained by Johnson, won by one stroke over the team of Punch (Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby, Marc Leishman).
The Johnson-led squad won $16 million and finished at 7-under par. The Punch team won $8 million.
Johnson was the leading money-winner on the Saudi-backed LIV tour. He won $18 million for winning the season-long individual crown. In total, Johnson earned $35,637,767.
The Smash squad (Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka) placed third at plus 4. The team won $6 million. Taking fourth was the Stinger team of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie Du Plessis. The won $4 and carded a plus 10.
Smith won the Sunday's individual title with a 7-under 65. He won $2 million. Three strokes back was Kokrak, who won $1.5 million. Tying for third at 2-under were Johnson, Reed, Perez and Jones.