DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Davis Riley opened with a 67 at the Memorial to finish atop the leaderboard after the opening round for the second straight year. And that's where the similarities end.
Riley birdied three of his last four holes Thursday afternoon when the turf was firm and the wind was swirling and the bad breaks led to big numbers, as Rory McIlroy found out.
Riley was in a six-way share of the lead last year. On Thursday, he led by one over Matt Wallace. Jordan Spieth was in the group at 69, ending his hopes for a bogey-free day by hitting into two bunkers on the 18th hole and saving bogey from the second one.
It was hot. It was hard. And at times it was tough to watch.
Chad Ramey hit four shots that went into the water on the ninth hole, which featured a front pin and a stream in front of the green. He made a 13, the highest score ever recorded on any of the holes at Muirfield Village.
He posted an 88, still shy of the record high score of 92 that Roger Maltbie shot in 1979 in a second round that featured 30 mph wind and a wind chill index of 13 degrees.
Dry and hot is the weather tournament founder Jack Nicklaus always wanted but rarely gets, and there were plenty of comparisons to a U.S. Open except for the generous fairways.
Defending champion Billy Horschel has been in a slump, and Muirfield Village was no place to try to snap out of that. Horschel had four 6s on his card of 84.
"My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career," Horschel said. "So it's funny, as low as it feels, it feels like I'm not that far off at the same time. Which is insane to see when you see me shoot 84 today."
Wallace, who needs a victory this week to avoid U.S. Open qualifying, posted his 68 in the morning before the wind and the temperatures picked up. Shane Lowry had five straight birdies in the morning in relatively calm conditions, but even he wasn't immune to a fast golf course that could be punishing without notice.
McIlroy was 3 under for his round playing the 18th when his drive went right — not unusual for the shape of that hole — and was tumbling toward the sand until it stopped. That was very unusual. The ball was nearly belt-high and he could barely take a stance. He did his best to chop it out, and it just cleared the bunker into thick grass.
From there, his 9-iron caught a flyer and sailed over the green to the shaggy hill. His flop shot came out clunky and over the green and its front pin. His chip was weak. He missed the putt. And his triple bogey wiped out an otherwise good day.
Spieth almost was in that predicament. At least he was in the sand, but he hit a poor 7-iron that barely got out of the sand, just ahead of McIlroy's ball. That turned out to be a break, because when Spieth saw that happened to McIlroy's shot, he went down to a pitching wedge.
It was a flyer, but it at least took a short hop into the sand in front of the green. He came inches away from holing — as he did for birdie from the bunker on No. 10 — and got away with a bogey.
"It's nice to beat a tough golf course," Spieth said.
Mark Hubbard also was at 69 and tried to remind himself it was a very good score after his bogey-bogey-bogey finish.
"I guess on paper it wasn't what I wanted, but I had 5-iron into 16, 7-wood into 17 and 4-iron into 18. Like that's a little tough coming in there today," Hubbard said. "So I told my caddie that's the least mad I'm ever going to be bogeying the last three."
Jon Rahm and Adam Scott were at 70 playing in the morning. Scottie Scheffler didn't make a putt longer than 6 feet and shot 74. That was his highest opening round since Las Vegas in October 2021.
The course average was 74, the highest for a first round at Muirfield Village since 2000. Eight players failed to break 80 — that doesn't include Dylan Frittelli, who was 15 over through 14 holes when he withdrew with an illness.
Riley's only bogey was nearly a superb par, from the back bunker on the 18th to 4 feet, but then he missed the putt. A very good round turned into a great one when he made a 12-foot birdie on the sixth, hit wedge to 4 feet on the par-5 seventh and finished with a 12-foot birdie on the ninth hole.
His description of the wedge at No. 7 illustrated the difficulty.
"I got 118 yards and I'm landing it 10 yards short of the pin, 30 feet short, and it's skipping all the way there. And the wind was up," Riley said. "This is probably one of the more difficult ones all year."
NCAA champ Rose Zhang makes impressive LPGA Tour debut in Mizuho Americas Open
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang made her professional debut Thursday on the LPGA Tour, a solid opening round in the Mizuho Americas Open.
The 20-year-old from Stanford who dominated the women's amateur rankings for more than two years shot a 2-under 70 at Liberty National in the shadow of New York. The Californian was five shots off the lead held by Lauren Hartlage, who shot a career-best 65.
Aditi Ashok, the first player from India on the tour, was at 67 in a tournament where the focus shifted to Zhang last weekend with her announcement she was turning pro.
Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland had 68s.
Ayaka Furue, coming off a loss to Pajaree Anannarukarn on Sunday in final of the match play event in Las Vegas, was at 69 with Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Emma Talley, Cheyenne Knight, Grace Kim and Yuka Saso.
Zhang didn't dominate in her first round as a pro but she showed enough, making five birdies and three bogeys on a day her putter didn't help her. She hit fairways and greens in a round on a course that features a par 3 played with the Statue of Liberty staring golfers in the face.
"This was definitely a round that could have been better, and that kind of gets me excited to work on more and to develop my game even further," said Zhang, who was among 14 players at 2 under. "I felt like I left a couple shots out there, and I think there is a lot of room for improvement."
There were also some shots that were great. On the par-5 13th, she chipped in from 29 yards, coming from below the hole and having the ball cross the length of the green before falling in the hole.
The people following her group loved it. It was what they expected from the player who has won has won back-to-back Annika Awards as the best college player, and who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in April.
Her eight wins this season tied Tiger Woods for the most by a Stanford player in school history, and her 12 wins in 20 college starts are a school record.
"I don't really have to think about other people's expectations," Zhang said. "Like I said before, I think of it as a compliment that they think I'm capable of more. But on the overall level, I think I have people that just want me to do the best I can and they push me to be better."
Zhang will need to be better if Hartlage continues playing as well as she did on Thursday.
Starting on par-5 10th, Hartlage ignited her career-best round by hitting her second shot to within a foot and making eagle. She added five more birdies over the final 17 holes, adding it was nice to play well after struggling in her last four events.
"I feel like no one really expects me to be at the top, and it's kind of fun just being able to just play with some of the best in the world and see how I rank," said Hartlage, a 25-year-old who has two top-10 finishes since joining the tour last year.
Ashok, who has two top five finishes in her last three events, is two shots behind Hartlage after a bogey-free round.
"I just know that if I play good four days, then I'll have a pretty good chance," Ashok said.
Thitikul has two wins and 21 top-10 finishes since joining the tour last year. The 20-year-old had five birdies and bogey and she was the only player in the top four who played in the afternoon, when the wind picked up.
Kieffer, Forsström share lead on opening day of European Open
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer delighted home fans at the European Open with a 4-under 69 for a share of the lead after the first round.
The 32-year-old Kieffer, bidding to be the first German winner on home soil for 15 years, carded five birdies and an eagle – offset by three bogeys – to share a one-stroke lead with Simon Forsström on Thursday.
"It's been a great day. On the front nine I holed two very long putts and one chip in from off the green which really got the round going," Kieffer said.
Forsström had five birdies and a bogey at Green Eagle Golf Courses. The Swedish player won his first tour victory at the Soudal Open in Belgium three weeks ago.
"I thought it was tricky with the wind, it's very windy and gusty. So I'm very pleased with my performance," Forsström said.
Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde, Norway's Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and 2017 champion Jordan Smith of England are tied for third at 3 under.
Three Germans were among seven golfers on 2 under. Jannik De Bruyn, Freddy Schott and Marcel Siem are also bidding to become the first home player to win in Germany since Martin Kaymer in 2008. De Bruyn had a hole-in-one on the second hole.
Florida beats Georgia Tech 3-1 to win 5th NCAA men's golf championship
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Florida put itself in difficult positions all season, none more dire than its deep hole against Florida State in the national semifinals.
The experienced Gators consistently found ways to dig their way out and it helped them when things got tight Wednesday in the championship match.
Individual NCAA champion Fred Biondi beat Hiroshi Tai 1 up with a par on the 18th hole and Florida won its fifth men's national golf title with a 3-1 victory over Georgia Tech at Grayhawk Golf Club.
"These guys are extremely tough and that's what champions are," Florida coach J.C. Deacon said. "They find a way to stay positive and to stay in the moment and keep doing the right things."
Florida appeared to headed toward defeat against Florida State on Tuesday in the semifinals, only to rally for a 3-2 victory.
Florida's Yuxin Lin won the championship opener 4 and 3 over Christo Lamprecht, but the remaining matches went down to the wire in the strongest wind of the week.
John DuBois closed out Connor Howe 1 up to put Florida up 2-0. Georgia Tech's Bartley Forrester then beat Matthew Kress on the second extra hole after blowing a 2-up lead with two holes left.
Biondi had a 1-up lead after a conceded birdie on the par-4 17th, then Tai's second shot from the left rough on 18 plugged in the greenside bunker. He hit to about 10 feet, but Biondi two-putted from 35 feet to become the first player to win individual and team championships in the same season since Oregon's Aaron Wise in 2016.
"This means way more," Biondi said. "I promised you when I first got to school that I would work as hard as I could and try to bring a ring or two, and we did it."
Florida's Ricky Castillo led Ross Steelman 1 up on 18 when Biondi secured the Gators' first national title since 2001. Georgia Tech's bid for a first national championship fell just short, leading to a fifth national runner-up finish — first in match play.
"There's not a better group of student-athletes in college, I know that for sure," Georgia Tech coach Bruce Heppler said. "They did a lot of good stuff and will keep coming back again."
After losing an early 2-up lead, DuBois won his match on 18 with a par after Howe hit his second shot well left of the green and pitched off the green.
Forrester appeared to be in control of his match, going 2 up after his tee shot on 16 hit the flagstick and dropped to 2 feet for a conceded birdie. Kress stayed alive when Forrester three-putted from 25 feet on 17, then sent the match to extra holes by hitting it to a foot on the long par-4 18th.
After matching pars on No. 10, Kress hit his tee shot on 18 left into the desert and was forced to take a drop. He took a double bogey and Forrester won it with a two-putt bogey.
Lin took advantage of Lamprecht's wild drives and made the turn 4 up after a birdie on No. 8. A couple of bogeys by Lin allowed Lamprecht to cut the lead to 2 up, but Lin curled in a birdie putt to win the 14th after hitting his tee shot into the left rough.
Lin closed it out by getting up and down for par from a tough spot right of the 15th green after Lamprecht's three-putt bogey.
Steelman struggled early, but erased a 2-down deficit with pars on Nos. 9 and 11. He then took his first lead of the match with a birdie on No. 12.
Castillo had a chance to win the 15th, but his putt slid by the hole and the fiery senior kicked his ball into the desert. He tied it on 16 when Steelman hit well short of the par-3 and took a bogey.
Steelman hit his tee shot way right into the desert on No. 17 and ended up taking a drop on the 14th tee, leading to a bogey that put Castillo 1 up before the championship was decided ahead of them.
"Matches were tight all the way through the end and they made some birdies on 17 and we didn't," Heppler said. "That was really the difference."