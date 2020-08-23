TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov marked her ball a few inches from the hole on the 18th green, pulled the brim of her cap over her face and began to cry in the arms of her caddie.
The realization had finally hit her. Against all the odds, she was about to become a major champion.
Moments later and still wiping away tears, Popov tapped in the putt to complete a two-stroke victory at Royal Troon and another fairy-tale story at the Women's British Open.
Ranked No. 304, Popov had never won a senior professional event before. She lost her card on the LPGA Tour at the end of last year and only qualified for the British Open via a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn't attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This was just Popov's fourth appearance at a major. And, as she would later reveal in public for the first time, she has been bothered by health issues for the past six years, notably Lyme disease.
No wonder the emotions flowed after shooting 3-under 68 to finish ahead of Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (67) and become the first female golfer from Germany to win a major title. It is a life-changing victory, not least because the winner's check of $675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday.
"There's a lot of hard work behind this, a lot of struggles I went through, especially health-wise," the 27-year-old Popov said in the presentation ceremony.
"I had a lot of obstacles thrown in my way so I'm glad I stuck with it. I almost quit playing last year — thank God I didn't."
On a rare still day on the links in southwest Scotland, Popov began with a three-stroke lead but drove into bunker on the first hole and missed a 10-foot par putt.
She barely made a mistake after that.
Popov pumped her fist after rolling in a birdie putt from 8 feet at the second hole, then made another from a similar distance at No. 3.
It was the second straight upset win at the Women's British Open. Last year, 20-year-old Japanese player Hinako Shibuno triumphed when playing her first event outside her native country.
This was the first women's major of a pandemic-disrupted year. It was played without spectators at Troon because of coronavirus restrictions, with Popov only arriving on Tuesday having played on the second-tier Symetra Tour last week.
Just three weeks ago, Popov was ranked No. 390 and pushing a trolley for her best friend, Anne van Dam, at the Drive On Championship in the LPGA's restart. She's now a major champion and feels her success can be an inspiration to others whose careers are in a slump.
No. 8-ranked Minjee Lee, who played with Popov in the final pairing, finished third on 3 under after a round of 69.
Seven-time major champion Inbee Park was the only other player to finish the tournament under par, a 66 leaving her on 1 under and in fourth place.
Langasque wins Wales Open for 1st European Tour title
NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — French golfer Romain Langasque captured his first European Tour title after shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to win the Wales Open on Sunday.
It tied the lowest round of the week at Celtic Manor and saw him finish on 8 under par overall and two strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki of Finland, who shot 69.
Sebastian Soderberg, who started the day tied for the lead with Connor Syme, went to the par-5 18th needing a birdie to take Langasque to a playoff.
His hopes ended when his approach found the water and he wound up with a triple-bogey 8 for a 74, dropping to a tied-for-fifth finish on 4 under.
Langasque, ranked No. 156, was five strokes off the lead when he began his round and made three birdies on both the front nine and back nine.
Syme shot 75 to finish tied for eighth on 3 under overall. Last week, the Scottish player started the final round of the Celtic Classic — also played at Celtic Manor — with a two-shot lead and finished third.
Unheralded English players Matthew Jordan and David Dixon, who is ranked No. 1,228, shot 66 and 68, respectively, and were tied for third place.