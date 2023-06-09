TORONTO (AP) — Carl Yuan moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour, shooting a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open.
Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan's two-day total of 9-under 135.
"I felt like I putted pretty well (Thursday). But iron play was better, wedges were definitely better, got it in play a little more off the tee," said McIlroy, who had never seen the course before the opening round. "So yeah, it was a better, more solid round."
Corey Conners, seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954, shot 69 and was one shot back. Joining him were Tyrrell Hatton — who shot 64 to set the course record for Oakdale's composite routing — C.T. Pan (66) and Aaron Rai (69).
"Really happy with the start," Conners said. "Fun playing in front of the Canadian fans. Just enjoying the walk out there."
Conners is coming off a tie for 12th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
"I would say this week I've been a lot more relaxed than even I was there and I felt like I was quite relaxed at the PGA Championship," he said. "So I'm feeling good about my game and able to play with freedom and confidence. I'm just having a lot of fun."
Yuan, a 26-year-old from China who played college golf at Washington, has made 7 of 20 cuts this season, with his best finish a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. With his playing status very much in jeopardy, Yuan is trying to block out the stress and have fun on the course.
"That's my goal coming into the week. That's my No. 1 goal," Yuan said. "Not a result goal, just like being in the present, hitting shot by shot and, yeah, being out here trying to have the most fun. All of it."
Yuan said the weather reminded him of his college days in the Pacific Northwest.
"I think this is right up my alley," said Yuan, who was born in Dalian, China. "I went to school in Seattle. ... That's exactly what we deal with in the wintertime."
Brendon Todd and first-round co-leader Justin Lower were among six players two shots back on a bunched leaderboard. Justin Rose, paired with McIlroy the first two days, shot consecutive 69s to match him at 6 under.
Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg made the cut in his pro debut. The former Texas Tech player from Sweden was 3 under after an opening 69 and a second-round 72.
Holmqvist surprise leader after first round of ShopRite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dani Holmqvist shot a career-best 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Jenny Shin and Chinese rookie Yan Liu after the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classi.
Two-time ShopRite winner Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall were in a group of five two shots off the lead in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City.
Having Holmqvist in front is a surprise. The 35-year-old Swede, who has never won on tour, had missed the cut in all five events she played this year. She had five birdies and an eagle playing in the afternoon groupings. She has two previous 65s, one here in 2018.
Holmqvist said she's had a slow start to the season and hasn't played enough to get herself into a rhythm. Being in front is a good feeling though.
"That's what we all strive to do," she said. "Some weeks you're better than others, and some weeks you feel like you're losing. So it's fun to actually come up on top for you once. This game is tough, and just got to cherish the moments when you actually put together a good one."
The 30-year-old Shin, from South Korea, had six birdies in a bogey-free round in search of her first win since 2016. It is her only win on tour but she has been a steady earner, pocketing $5.4 million since turning pro in 2010.
"Bogey-free rounds are always very happy rounds," said Shin, who hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens. "I dropped the putts when I needed to and I hit some good shots coming into the par-5s and gave myself really good opportunities for birdie. So, yeah, good round overall."
The 25-year-old Liu had a wild round that featured two eagles — on Nos. 9 and 18 — five birdies and three bogeys, all in her first five holes. She was 1 over heading to No. 9 and played the last 10 in 7 under. Her tie for 21st last week at Mizuho was were best finish of the year.
Had her early morning score held, it would have been her first time as the leader.
"I just want to stay focus my game, and like today, easy golf," she said.
Hall, who has five top-10 finishes including consecutive runner-up spots in March, had eight birdies and three bogeys. She is ranked No. 9 in the world and is looking for her third LPGA Tour victory.
"I really like this golf course," said Hall who is returning home next week to rest. "It's a little bit linksy, so reminds me of home a bit. And the greens are a little bit slow like they are in England, so I wanted to come play this week. And, obviously, a win is a win."
Nordqvist won in 2015 and '16. The 35-year-old Swede played a bogey-free round in her quest for a 10th title, the last the Women's British Open in 2021.
"I feel like when you do well at a golf course there is a lot of good memories, so I think that gives you a little bit of confidence and just like puts you in a really good state," Nordqvist said.
American Sarah Schmelzel, Soo Bin Joo of South Korea and Paula Reto of South Africa were also at 5 under, a shot ahead of a large group that included Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Ayaka Furue of Japan, who both played well at the Mizuho Americas Cup last week in Jersey City.
Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang, who stunned the golf world by winning last week in her first start as a professional, is taking this week off.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson and Aditi Ashok of India were in a group at 2 under.