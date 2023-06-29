STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Retief Goosen got right to the point after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld.
“You got to hit the fairways, otherwise, you’ve got no shot,” the two-time U.S. Open champion said Thursday after a 1-under 70 that left him tied for second, two strokes behind Rod Pampling.
Defending champion Steve Stricker — from Madison, about 100 miles to the south — had two double bogeys in a 72 that ended his PGA Tour Champions record for consecutive rounds of par or better at 55.
Playing in the morning on the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course with deep, thick rough, Pampling had seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in a 68.
The 53-year-old Australian has one Champions victory — the 2021 Boeing Classic — after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
Goosen, the 54-year-old South African who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2004, had five birdies and four bogeys in his afternoon round.
Moore, Kuest lead Rocket Mortgage Classic
DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Monday qualifier Peter Kuest shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday, with a slew of players chasing in what’s expected to be a shootout.
Dylan Wu had the third albatross on the PGA Tour this season and shot 65, joining Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk.
Collin Morikawa was among those two shots back while Rickie Fowler was three off the lead at Detroit Golf Club.
While many took full advantage of favorable conditions on a relatively easy course, some notable names were nowhere near the top of the leaderboard.
Max Homa, the only player in the field ranked in the top 10 in the world, shot a 3-under 69. Sungjae Im was one stroke better.
Defending champion Tony Finau, who won last year at 26 under, shot 72.
Major champions Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are in danger of missing the cut.
Matsuyama had a 75 and Thomas was one shot worse after making a double bogey and five bogeys. At No. 66 in the FedEx Cup standings, Thomas, who won his second PGA Championship last year, is in danger of missing a postseason that will include the top 70 players.
Thomas, who has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years, missed the cut in two of his previous three tournaments.
Wu had the shot of the day, one that was not captured by TV cameras.
He holed a hybrid from 262 yards on the 570-yard, par-5 14th hole, setting off a roar from the crowd. Wu didn’t see it go in because he lost the ball in flight on a hazy day due to smoky air from Canada’s wildfires that have given Detroit some of the worst air quality in the U.S.
Rose sets the pace at British Masters
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — As expected, Justin Rose set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65.
Rose, the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field, had eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the Belfry on Thursday. The Englishman has a one-shot lead over former Ryder Cup teammate Jamie Donaldson.
Donaldson birdied five of the last six holes in his 66, with Germany’s Yannik Paul, English amateur John Gough, James Morrison and Spain’s Sebastian Garcia all on 4 under.
“I felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot,” Rose said. “I hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole, made a nice birdie there and I think that’s the cleanest round of golf I’ve played in a long, long time.”
Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round of 70.