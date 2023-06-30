DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.
Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.
Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds.
The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th. Fowler set himself up with a chance to for his first win since 2019 at the U.S. Open two weeks ago with an opening 62 before closing with a 75 to plummet into a fifth-place tie.
"We can't try and press too hard," he said. "Definitely know we can win. How I've played is some of the best, if not the best, I've felt about my game and on the course really ever."
The 23-year-old Aberg, who starred at Texas Tech, finished the season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking. The Swede became the first player to go straight from college to PGA Tour membership without going through Q-school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He's in his third event as a pro after tying for 25th in the Canadian Open and 24th last week in the Travelers Championship.
"I know what I'm capable of and I know that I can hit the golf shots, but you've got to be able to handle everything else," Aberg said. "This is new setting for me."
Collin Morikawa (67), Justin Lower (65), Aaron Rai (68), Adam Schenk (68) were 11 under, two strokes behind the leaders.
The 29-year-old Moore won the Valspar Championship in March when he outlasted Jordan Spieth for his first PGA Tour title. Moore missed the cut in his previous three tournaments after tying for 72nd at the PGA Championship, but said he hasn't panicked as he would've in the past.
"Golf's just such a finicky game," he said. "I really haven't felt like I've been that far off and haven't made a cut in a couple weeks."
On Friday, Moore opened with a bridie and had a temporary cushion with five birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through his round.
Pendrith, a big hitter from Canada, closed the gap with five birdies on his front nine and three more on his back in a bogey-free round. He tied for seventh this year in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his best career finish.
Kuest, ranked 789th in the world, had a bogey early and late in his round to finish with a 70 that put him three shots back.
Playing for the third time as a qualifier this season, his third tee shot went way left. Faced with a risk-reward decision due to low-hanging tree branches between him and the green, he played it safe and punched a shot to his right and onto the fairway. After an accurate approach set up a 4-foot putt, he lipped out for bogey.
Justin Thomas, defending champion Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut. Finau won last year at a tournament-record 26 under.
Thomas, who won 2017 FedEx champion after winning his first of two PGA Championships, was still a crowd favorite in the Motor City.
"J.T., you're a man of the people," a man shouted as Thomas slapped hands with fans. "Can I have your putter?"
After ranking 118th on Friday and closing in the middle of the pack on the Detroit Golf Club greens, Thomas may have thought about giving up his putter.
Utah to get a PGA Tour event
IVINS, Utah (AP) — The PGA Tour is returning to Utah next year for the first time since 1963, adding to its fall schedule as it switches back to a calendar year.
The Black Desert Championship makes its debut in the fall of 2024. The FedEx Cup Fall is for players trying to secure PGA Tour cards for the following season or acquire enough points to qualify for some of the $20 million tournaments.
It's the second new tournament to the 2024 schedule. The PGA Tour previously announced the Myrtle Beach Classic next spring, which would be held the same week as an elevated event.
Black Desert Resort, with Utah's red rock mountains as the back drop, also will host a new LPGA Tour event starting in 2025.
The PGA Tour first was held in Utah in 1930 when Harry "Lighthorse" Cooper won the Salt Lake Open. Utah last held a tournament in 1963 when Tommy Jacobs won the Utah Open Invitational.
Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jason Kokrak had to go through four countries over three days to reach Spain and then managed a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama.
Johnson was coming off a tie for 10th in the U.S. Open two weeks ago for his best finish in a major this year. He played bogey-free over his last 16 holes at Valderrama as he goes for his second LIV win this year.
Kokrak was supposed to leave his home in northern Ohio on Monday until flight cancellations led to an unusual itinerary. He wound up going from Cleveland to Detroit to Amsterdam to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Malaga in the south of Spain. He arrived Wednesday morning. His golf clubs got there Thursday evening.
He played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys.
Anirban Lahiri was one shot behind after a 68.
Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf.
"You're going to make bogeys around this golf course, and if you drive it straight and drive it in the fairway here, you're going to make a couple birdies and be in the mix," Kokrak said.
British Open champion Cameron Smith had three bogeys and two birdies before he reached his sixth hole. Four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of his round sent him to a 69.
Sergio Garcia in his home tournament for LIV Golf had a 70, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka had four bogeys, four birdies and a 71.
"It was a grind. I'm not going to lie," Garcia said. "I hit some good shots, but more than anything, I chipped and putted very nicely. That kind of saved me a little bit."