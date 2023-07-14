GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy felt he had no choice but to be pleased with a 4-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Scottish Open on Friday. He also couldn’t help but wonder how much lower his score could have been.
McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer — eight of those birdie chances — and then holed a 5-foot par on the 18th to take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An at The Renaissance Club.
“I thought I hit the ball really well tee to green,” McIlroy said. “I gave myself tons of birdie putts out there. I didn’t make as many as I would like, but I can’t be anything but pleased. I’m excited to be in contention going into another weekend.”
McIlroy has never won in Scotland — he’s never so much as finished in the top 10 in his seven previous tries as a pro — and looks to be hitting his stride with the final major next week at the British Open at Royal Liverpool.
He was at 10-under 130.
An, who had a career-low 61 in the opening round, could manage only a 70 in the afternoon when rain that had been little more than a nuisance brought out the umbrellas for good over the final two hours. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied McIlroy.
Hatton had a 62, while Kim had a 65. It was at the Scottish Open a year ago that Kim was runner-up while playing on a sponsor exemption, a result that led to him getting unlimited exemptions and turning one of those into his first PGA Tour victory.
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, had a 65 and got within three shots of the lead, along with 51-year-old Padraig Harrington (66).
American Century Championship
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry took a four-point lead Friday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
Curry had 27 points in the opening round under a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.
The Golden State Warriors star had a fast start with two birdies and an eagle on the first four holes at Edgewood Tahoe.
“Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it was in the tournament,” said Curry, who played alongside father Dell and brother Seth.
Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was second. Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks was third at 21, and Fox News host Bret Baier fourth with 20.
Defending champion Tony Romo was tied for 13th with 16 points. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam had 14 points.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was minus-3. Charles Barkley was tied for 79th in the 93-player field at minus-8.
Lucas Glover leads the Barbasol Championship by 2
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in Friday’s second round at Keene Trace.
Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers.
The 43-year-old Glover switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it paid off immediately as he began his run of sub-70 rounds. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic.
Glover didn’t make as many putts as he did in Thursday’s opening 63 but was 3 under through 14 holes before making his only bogey of the day on the par-4 sixth. He then closed with birdies on his final two holes.
The four-time PGA Tour winner said his ball-striking, not his putting, held him back.
Long and Norrman had similar scorecards. Each began on the back nine and made three birdies and two bogeys to turn in 1-under 35, then played bogey-free with four birdies on the front nine to shoot 67.
Brown shot 68. The Englishman plays on the European tour and would earn a PGA Tour card with a victory in this co-sanctioned event.
Four players were three shots back: Ryan Moore (70) and European tour players Jayden Schaper (66), Adrien Saddier (66) and Louis de Jager (65).
Champions Tour
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Frazar found Firestone a bit more difficult than he did in his opening round but still managed a solid result, shooting a 2-under 68 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship.
The 51-year-old Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. He had one PGA Tour victory in 409 career starts, the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic, and has yet to win on the over-50 tour.
Frazar made three birdies in his first six holes and held on from there, making two bogeys and one more birdie on the par-4 13th.
Cink, who trailed Frazar and Steve Stricker by one after the opening round, also shot 68. Stricker, who won the first two PGA Tour Champions majors of the year, shot 73 to fall five shots off the lead.
Ernie Els (67) was two shots back and K.J. Choi (66) was alone in fourth, three shots off the lead.
Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was six shots back after a 68.
LPGA Tour
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.
Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.
The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title. She won the 2013 NCAA title and led Southern California to the team championship.
Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round.
Grant and Boonchant, tied for the first-round lead at 64, each shot 69.
Twelve-time tour winner Ariya Jutanugarn topped the group at 8 under after a 69. Jeongeun Lee (64) also was 8 under with Lindy Duncan (65), Gemma Dryburgh (66), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (68), Linnea Strom (68) and Emily Pedersen (69).
Defending champion Gaby Lopez (65), Lydia Ko (68) and Minjee Lee (68) were in the group at 7 under. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was five under after a 68.
Rose Zhang, the former Stanford star who won at Liberty National in her first LPGA Tour event as a pro, followed an opening 66 with a 77 to miss the cut.