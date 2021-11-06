PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Viktor Hovland was hitting it so well he had no trouble taking on a big risk, and it paid off Saturday with a big finish for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Hovland, the defending champion at this Mexican resort, hit driver just over the green on the par-4 17th and hit a dart into the closing hole at El Cameleon for the lowest score of his PGA Tour career.
That gave him a two-shot lead over fellow Oklahoma State alum Talor Gooch (63), and he was three clear of Justin Thomas (64).
“That was fun today,” Hovland said. “Obviously, got off to a nice start and it was nice to have one of those rounds where you can kind of keep it going throughout the day instead of maybe slowing down towards the end there where, frankly, there’s some tough holes.”
Matthew Wolff, who started the weekend with a two-shot lead, made a pair of bogeys early in his round to fall out of the lead and managed only one birdie in his round of 73 that dropped him out of contention.
Scottie Scheffler had a good start and little else, and a double bogey on the 14th hole when he drove into a hazard led to a 70 that put him seven shots behind.
Hovland was at 19-under 94 as he goes for his third PGA Tour title.
The Norwegian star already had made up a three-shot deficit with seven birdies, along with tough pars on some of the holes into the steady breeze.
The tour moved up the tees about 100 yards on the 17th hole, with mangroves right of the green and a small lagoon to the left.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole Saturday in the TimberTech Championship.
Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup.
The 55-year-old Petrovic is winless on the 50-and-over tour and winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title.
Asia-Pacific Amateur
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Keita Nakajima recalls one conversation with Hideki Matsuyama when the Masters champion encouraged him by saying, “I’m waiting for you in the U.S.”
The first stop will be Augusta National in April.
Nakajima lived up to his billing as the No. 1 amateur in the world Saturday when he made two tough pars from a sandy waste area on the 18th hole — in regulation and in a playoff — before outlasting Taichi Kho of Hong Kong to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
The 21-year-old from Japan became the first top-ranked amateur to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and the victory comes with an invitation to the Masters.
Can he beat Matsuyama? Nakajima laughed and said, “I hope so.”
Needing three putts from 20 feet to win, Nakajima finished in style by making the birdie putt after Kho put his second shot on the 18th at Dubai Creek into the water.
Nakajima becomes the third Japanese player to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, joining close friend Takumi Kanaya (2018) and Matsuyama (2010 and 2011).
Along with playing in the Masters, he earned spots in the U.S. Open at Brookline and the British Open at St. Andrews from winning the Mark H. McCormack medal as No. 1 in the world amateur ranking.
Beating Kho, a senior at Notre Dame, was enough of a challenge for Nakajima.
Kho capped off a 64-65 weekend at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club by making a nervy 6-foot par putt on the 18th to be the first to finish at 14-under 270.
Nakajima was right of the fairway in the sand, a strong breeze in his face and water guarding the front of the 18th green when he hit to about 35 feet and two-putted for par and a 68.
He was even further right in the sand on the first playoff hole and delivered another key shot onto the green for a two-putt par. Kho had an 18-foot birdie putt to win which he ran some 4 feet by the hole and made that to extend the playoff.
Nakajima finally hit the fairway on the second extra hole, while Kho hit into the waste area close to the steep lip. His shot grazed the lip and came up short into the water.
Portugal Master
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon will enter the final round of the Portugal Masters sharing a four-shot lead after the pair rose to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday.
The two leaders both carded a third round of 6-under 65.
Pavon of France hit eight birdies to go with two bogeys, while Belgium’s Pieters recovered from a double bogey on the fifth by making an eagle and five birdies on the back nine.
“The front nine was really tough with the wind,” said Pieters, a four-time European Tour winner. “We got lucky, it just kind of died down on the back nine but the front nine was brutal. It’s nice to be 16 under. Hopefully I’ll have a chance tomorrow.”
Pavon is seeking his first European Tour victory in his 133rd appearance. He has never led going into the final round on the tour.
“The focus was really good and narrow today compared to yesterday, so I will try to bring this mentality with me tomorrow,” Pavon said.
Lucas Bjerregaard was four shots back. Kristoffer Broberg trailed by five, followed by Sam Horsfield and Nicolai Hojgaard at six adrift.
Nino Bertasio, who entered the weekend as the leader, fell to seven shots back along with three others.