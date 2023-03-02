World No. 1 Jon Rahm is out to prove, once again, that he is the best golfer in the world right now.
The Spanish star made a big move at the end of his first round to post a 7-under-par 65 and establish a two-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
After Rahm made a massive, 35-foot putt to save par at the par-4 15th hole at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, he finished his round eagle-birdie-birdie to surge past a trio of players in the clubhouse at 5-under 67.
“That one on 15 was huge. I made my worst swing of the day and ended up having 30 feet for par,” Rahm said. “So to make that having a birdie hole coming up is always a big deal.”
Chris Kirk, Cameron Young and Kurt Kitayama are tied for second at 5 under after Thursday’s action. A large tie for fifth at 4-under 68 includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley.
For now, they’re all looking up at Rahm, who has won five of his past nine starts worldwide and finished in the top 10 of each his past 10 starts. He won the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles his last time out for his third title of the young PGA Tour season.
Rahm was asked if it felt as easy as he was making it look.
“I think the only difference between some of my rounds last year and this one was just putting,” Rahm said. “I don’t think in four days I made a single putt out here. And I made my fair share today. I’ve been putting a lot better this year. But from good putting to bad putting is the smallest difference imaginable. Especially on these greens. These greens can get difficult very quick.”
Rahm birdied the first three holes at Bay Hill and took his only bogey of the day at the par-4 eighth. He birdied the par-5 12th, and after the par save at No. 15, he drained a 24-foot eagle putt at the par-5 16th.
Rahm landed his tee shot at the par-3 17th inside 3 feet of the cup. He had a birdie putt of just 6 feet at No. 18.
Carson Young cards three eagles to take lead in Puerto Rico
PGA Tour rookie Carson Young put three eagles on his card to fire a 9-under-par 63 and take a three-shot lead after one round of the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Young could not remember if he had ever made three eagles in a single round before.
“I’m not sure. We can call this a first, I don’t know,” Young said.
Young got eagles to fall at the par-5 second, fifth and 15th holes at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He began his round birdie-eagle-birdie-par-eagle and went out in 6-under 30. He arrived at No. 15 7 under for the round and played what he felt was his best shot of the day.
“On 15 I had about 255 (yards to the pin) straight into the wind, trees in front of me,” Young said. “I could have played a cut out to the left and tried to cut it on the green, but the wind was so strong I decided to just hit like this high draw 3-wood over the trees and I flushed it to about, I don’t know, 8 or 9 feet and made that for my third eagle. That was a pretty special shot, for sure.”
The 28-year-old had a string of missed cuts and a withdrawal entering last week’s start at the Honda Classic. He started that tournament with a 5-under 65 to share the first-round lead before finishing tied for 29th.
Tied for second in Puerto Rico at 6-under 66 are Max McGreevy and Akshay Bhatia. Bill Haas, Scott Piercy, Nico Echavarria of Colombia and Augusto Nunez of Argentina are tied for fourth at 5-under 67.
Both McGreevy and Bhatia stayed bogey-free with six birdies on their respective rounds.
“I mean, my goal is to win the golf tournament and doesn’t matter how it’s done, it’s just got to be done,” Bhatia said. “I’m not going to change anything. I mean, I’m just going to get more and more comfortable on this golf course and I look forward to keep competing and be out on the PGA Tour and that’s the dream.”