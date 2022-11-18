Harry Higgs shot a bogey-free, 7-under 63 to grab a share of the lead after two rounds of the RSM Classic on Friday in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Higgs, Andrew Putnam and Cole Hammer are tied atop the leaderboard at 12-under 130. They have a one-stroke advantage over Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen and Beau Hossler.
Everyone in the field played one round at Sea Island Golf Club’s par-72 Plantation Course and one round at the par-70 Seaside Course before Friday’s 36-hole cut at 4 under par. The third and fourth rounds will be staged at the Seaside Course.
Higgs rolled in seven birdies at the Seaside Course to tie for the low round of the day. His first two birdies came from 23 and 27 feet away at the second and sixth holes.
“Again, 33 of 36 (greens in regulation through two days), the way that I’m putting, I just have to get it somewhere on the green and it’s probably going to come close to going in the hole,” Higgs said. “Hopefully close to going in the hole or in the hole with good speed so we don’t have to stress with wind.”
Higgs has finished second in two PGA Tour events to date — one in 2019, one in 2020 — but has yet to claim a victory.
“Hopefully you fast forward another couple days and it’s a win that obviously changes my life and my career,” Higgs said. “I’m not really going to worry about that. I’m going to do my best to worry about what I’ve got to do hole by hole, kind of hour by hour even between now and when I tee off tomorrow.”
Putnam shot a 7-under 65 at the Plantation Course after opening with a 65 on Thursday. After starting with three birdies on the back nine and another at No. 2, he rolled in four straight birdies at Nos. 5-8 to get to 8 under before his lone bogey at his final hole of the day, the par-4 ninth.
Putnam has had a hot fall. The RSM marks his eighth straight made cut to start the season, and he finished T2 at the Zozo Championship in Japan last month.
“Trying to reset my priorities,” Putnam said. “Obviously would have been nice to get a win there, had a good chance. I think it makes me hungry to get back in that position because that was a lot of fun to be in.”
Hammer was the sole leader after the first round and followed up Thursday’s 64 with a 66 at the Seaside Course.
Theegala shot a 63 at the Seaside Course, while Dahmen had a 64 and Hossler posted a 67 at the Plantation Course. Theegala wasn’t pleased with his ball-striking but said his putting saved him as he made eight birdies and just one bogey.
“I didn’t really fire anything and it wasn’t like I was absolutely striping a lot of these shots,” Theegala said. “Some of them were mis-hit and stuff, but we were just picking really good targets with (caddie Carl Smith). And yeah, the putter, I could have easily shot 1 or 2 under today and walked away being just fine because I felt like I kind of got a lot out of it, but a lot of putts went in for me, which was a key.”
Besides Higgs and Theegala, Andrew Landry shot a 63 at the Seaside Course to make the cut on the number at 4 under, while Akshay Bhatia posted a 9-under-par 63 at the Plantation Course with an eagle, eight birdies and just one bogey. Bhatia is tied for 28th at 6 under.
LPGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Lydia Ko of New Zealand sits atop the leaderboard at the LPGA’s season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, after shooting a 7-under 65 on Thursday in the first round at Naples, Florida.
Using a string of three birdies on the front nine at Tiburon Golf Club and a string of four more birdies on the back, Ko established a one-shot lead over Danielle Kang and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn.
Ko positioned herself well to secure a number of awards she’s in the running for — the season-long points race that determines the Rolex Player of the Year, the season-long money title and the Vare Trophy for the season’s scoring champion.
Ko entered the week as one of four players mathematically eligible for Player of the Year, along with Minjee Lee of South Korea, Brooke Henderson of Canada and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand. Ko led Lee by a point and would claim the award with a tournament victory.
Ko, who has won twice on tour in 2022, captured the CME Group Tour Championship in 2014 when she was just 17.
“I think no matter what happens this week, you know, if things don’t go my way and I’m not holding a trophy or whatever, I may be disappointed at that exact moment, but I was able to have two wins that were very special to me, and this has been some of the most consistent golf I’ve played,” Ko said.
Her lone bogey of the day came at the par-5 first hole, leaving her shaking her head.
“I think after my bogey, I’m, like, man, I don’t know what today is going to be like,” Ko said, “but I was kind of able to kind of swing that around and then make it into a good day. There is still so much golf to be played.”
Kang continued her stellar comeback from having a tumor removed from her spine in June. She shot a bogey-free round with six birdies, four of them on the back nine.
“I’m working a lot on my short game,” Kang said. “I have a putter change this week. That’s working really well. Yeah, I was actually really happy about my round today because it’s been very stock golf, wasn’t that stressed. I mishit some shots, but I was able to save them and I had a lot of fun out there.”
Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim shot 5-under 67s to forge a tie for fourth. Henderson, Nelly Korda, Sophia Schubert, Megan Khang, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Amy Yang are tied for sixth at 4-under 68.