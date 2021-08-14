OAKMONT, Pa. — Austin Greaser never had so much riding on the outcome of one match, and it was hard to ignore as he worked his way through hundreds of spectators walking alongside him, in front of him and behind him down the first hole at Oakmont on Saturday at the U.S. Amateur.
With two unlikely par saves at the start and a flawless four-hole stretch in the middle, Greaser handled all the stress and attention as if he had been there before.
Greaser, of Vandalia, Ohio, capped off his big run with a driver that carried some 320 yards and onto the 14th green for a two-putt birdie, sending him to a 2-and-1 victory over Travis Vick, of Houston, and a spot in the championship match against James Piot, of Canton, Michigan.
“I’ve never had to maneuver through a crowd. I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Greaser said. “I think I was nervous from start to finish today, most nervous I’ve ever been. It’s a new atmosphere for me. ... But I don’t think I’m ever going to feel not nervous when you’ve got this much on the line.”
Greaser and Piot, who also had a big run in his 4-and-3 victory over Nick Grabelcik, earned spots in the Masters and U.S. Open by reaching the 36-hole championship match. The winner Sunday also gets into the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.
“Never thought I’d ever get there,” Piot said about the Masters. “Today, knowing what’s on the line, a U.S. Open, I felt like this is the biggest match, just getting into that 36-hole final where anything can happen. Today you’ve just got to have your best game.”
Both finalists delivered, capitalizing on mistakes by their opponents.
Greaser had not trailed on the back nine at Oakmont in four previous matches until Vick birdied the 10th hole to go 1 up. Greaser, an Ohio Amateur champion last year going into his junior year at North Carolina, responded with some of his best golf.
He birdied the next two holes. He his 9-iron safely onto the green at the par-3 13th and won the hole with a par. And then he drove the 14th green to win his fourth straight hole for a 3-up lead. That was enough to outlast Vick, who gave away too many holes by being out of position off the tee and on the super slick greens of Oakmont.
Vick, who plays at Texas, tried to keep it close, winning the 15th with a par when Greaser hit two poor shots, and the par-3 16th when Greaser couldn’t save par from a bunker.
But on the reachable 17th, Vick pulled his drive into foot-long hay that was laying over. He couldn’t get that to the green, chipped 15 feet long, missed the par putt and conceded.
None of the last nine holes were halved.
“It stings when there’s something to play for, like the Masters, and you show up and don’t play your best golf,” Vick said.
Henley shoots 69 to lead by 3 after third round at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship and move a round away from his first PGA Tour win in four years.
Henley, who tied the lowest 36-hole score on tour this year, couldn’t keep up that pace at Sedgefield Country Club. Yet, he rolled in a 33-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th and went on to finish at 15-under 195 as he tries to win his fourth career title and first since the 2017 Shell Houston Open.
Tyler McCumber, the son of 10-time tour winner Mark McCumber, shot a 66 and was at 12 under in second. He’s winless on the tour.
The group of six four shots behind at 11 under included three playoff outsiders in Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy and Roger Sloan now on track to tee it up in the 125-man field for the postseason that starts next week at The Northern Trust.
Sabbatini, the Olympic silver medalist last month, has used his momentum from Tokyo to make a charge in the playoff standings. His 69 included a birdie on the 17th hole that moved him from outside the postseason — he began the week at No. 141 — to a projected place of No. 122.
Piercy, too, continued his charge into the tour playoffs with a 68. He was first man out of the playoffs at No. 126 when the week began. But his third straight round in in the 60s projected him to 93rd.
Sloan also needed a big week to continue his season and he’s gotten it so far with a second straight 64 to move from 131st in the playoff standings to No. 102.
Others tied at 11 under were Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner and Kevin Na. Grace shot 64, Kisner 66 and Na 67.
Former FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, who started the week 138th in the standings, shot 69 after a bogey on the final hole. He’s 126th in the projections.
There are no guarantees that current results mean anything come the next round — or next hole. Just ask Tyler Duncan, who made five birdies on his front nine to move up 61 spots in the playoff standings to 101st.
But Duncan played the back nine at 3 over for a 69 — and dropped to 150th by round’s end.
It won’t be a normal final round either as the PGA Tour will start earlier with the first golfers going off at 7 a.m. to beat expected bad weather later in the day. Golfers will also go off in threesomes and from the first and 10th tees.
Henley, who entered at No. 46, was locked into the playoffs long before this event began. He’s focused on finishing out the victory, something he could not two months ago when he was in a three-way tie for the top after three rounds of the U.S. Open.
Henley shot a final-round 76 at Torrey Pines to fall back.
He looked as if he’d regained his form with his eagle on No. 15. But Henley missed a 13-foot par putt on the 18th to drop a shot.
McCumber’s career best came this year with a second at the Puntacana event in the Dominican Republic last September. He had missed his past six cuts before getting hot this week.
Jutanugarn, Hull, O’Toole tied for lead at windy DumbarnieFIFE, Scotland (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72 on Saturday at windy Dumbarnie Links, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 mph.
The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane. She has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya.
O’Toole had a 68, and Hull shot her third straight 69 to match Jutanugarn at 9-under 207.
The 25-year-old Englishwoman won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship for her lone LPGA Tour title.
O’Toole eagled the par-5 15th. The 34-year-old American is winless on the tour.
South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (67) and Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (70) were a stroke back.
Kelsey MacDonald leads the race for five spots next week in the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie at 5 under, followed by Karolin Lampert (4 under), Paula Reto (2 under), Prima Thammaraks (2 under), Jing Yan (even) and Whitney Hillier (even).
Doug Barron eagles 18th to take lead in Shaw Charity ClassicCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.
The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title.
Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.
Brandt Jobe was 9 under after a 66. David McKenzie (64) and Ken Duke (67) were 8 under.
Canadian star Mike Weir, a stroke back after an opening 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.
The tournament is the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.
Robert Allenby had a his second straight 71. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.