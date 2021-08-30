OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Clutch down the stretch and for six dynamic playoff holes, Patrick Cantlay put a fitting end to an epic battle with Bryson DeChambeau by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the BMW Championship on Sunday.
DeChambeau missed a 6-foot putt for 59 on Friday and missed four birdie putts to win in regulation and in the playoff Sunday. And then he missed the most important putt of the week from just inside 10 feet to extend the playoff.
Cantlay made putts from 8 feet for par, 8 feet for bogey and 20 feet for birdie on the final three holes of regulation for a 6-under 66, the last one to force a playoff at Caves Valley in the PGA Tour's first appearance in Baltimore in nearly 60 years. He holed par putts of 6 feet and 7 feet on the 18th hole in the playoff.
The last one gave him the victory, his PGA Tour-leading third of the season and fifth overall. Not only did it move him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings, the victory gave Cantlay the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Cantlay now starts the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his standing as the race concludes for the $15 million prize.
DeChambeau also closed with a 66. They finished at 27-under 261. No one has ever shot 261 on the PGA Tour and didn't take home the trophy.
Sungjae Im birdied his last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in third, four shots behind. Rory McIlroy closed with a 67 to finish fourth.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge.
The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 in windy conditions to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
A stroke behind Langer and Doug Barron entering the round, Durant had four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine and added a birdie on the par-5 16th. He drove left on 18 into an adjacent fairway, clipped a branch hitting over the trees, left his third short of the green and chipped past.
Langer parred the 18th, hitting into two bunkers, in a 70. Two days after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, the German star had just one back-nine birdie — matching Durant on the 16th. Langer has 41 Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin's record.
Steven Alker was third at 15 under after a 67. Barron (72), Steve Flesch (64) and K.J. Choi (66) were 14 under.
Vijay Singh had an albatross on 16 — holing out with a 5-wood — in a 67 that left him 13 under.
EUROPEAN TOUR
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rasmus Hojgaard shot a 7-under 63 and won the European Masters by a stroke when Bernd Wiesberger closed with a bogey after hitting into green-side water.
The 20-year-old Hojgaard finished at 13-under 267 for his third European Tour victory. The Dane eagled the par-5 14th and played the final six holes in 5 under.
Wiesberger hit his tee shot at the par-4 18th into a bunker, then found the water with his second shot. The Austrian player finished with a 65.
Henrik Stenson was third at 11 under after a 63.
KORN FERRY TOUR
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Svensson won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
Already headed to the PGA Tour next season as a top-25 finisher in the regular-season points race, Svensson finished with a tournament-record 17-under 267 total on Ohio State's Scarlet Course. The 27-year-old Canadian has three career victories, also winning the Club Car Championship in March in Georgia.
Bronson Burgoon (66) and Stephan Jaeger (71) tied for second.
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is next week at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana.