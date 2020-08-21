RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff Friday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in his second PGA Tour Champions start.
Bertsch hit an approach from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some big bounces in front of the green and rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on Buffalo Ridge’s par-5 first hole.
“This is a special one,” Bertsch said. “I’ve always had a hard time saying what my most special moment in golf is, but without a doubt it was that putt on the first playoff hole.”
The downhill slider slowly made its way to the hole.
“It had probably 2 feet of break,” Bertsch said. “It was pretty quick and it gets even quicker past the hole. ... It took its time getting over there and getting there.”
Kenny Perry lost a one-stroke lead on the par-5 18th, making a bogey after driving left into deep rough under trees, to fall into the playoff with Bertsch, Bernhard Langer and Glen Day.
Four strokes ahead of playing partners Perry and Langer after opening with two 64s, Bertsch closed with a 1-over 72 to match Perry (68), Langer (68) and Day (66). Bertsch, Perry and Langer played together, while Day was three groups ahead.
The 50-year-old Bertsch, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, won the senior qualifying tournament last year to earn a tour card. He made his delayed senior debut three weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.
The 60-year-old Perry missed a chance for his 11th senior victory and first since the 3M Championship in August 2018.
Syme takes 2-shot lead at Wales Open on European Tour
NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Scottish golfer Connor Syme moved into a strong position to make up for last week’s near miss at Celtic Manor by taking a two-shot lead after the second round of the Wales Open, played at the same venue on the European Tour.
Syme battled wind and rain to shoot 1-under 70 while Jordan Smith, who shared the first-round lead, only managed 72.
Smith was in a tie for second place with five other players: Li Haotong (66), Liam Johnston (68), Nacho Elvira (67), Sihwan Kim (67) and Sebastian Soderberg (70).
Syme, who is at 6 under overall, held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the Celtic Classic last weekend but had to settle for a share of third place — behind winner Sam Horsfield — following a final round of 71.
Injured Holmqvist leads British Open, only player under par
TROON, Scotland (AP) — As if Royal Troon isn’t playing hard enough for the world’s top female golfers this week, Dani Holmqvist is going around the wind-swept Scottish links carrying a nagging back injury from a cart crash in 2018.
It’s not stopping the Swede leading the Women’s British Open after two rounds.
On another tough day when first-round leader Amy Olson shot 81 — 14 strokes worse than Thursday — and stars like Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missed the cut, Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 in windy morning conditions to be the only player under par after 36 holes.
A 1-under total of 141 left Holmqvist a stroke ahead of Austin Ernst of the United States (70) and Sophia Popov of Germany (72). The rest of the 144-strong field were over par for a tournament being played without spectators and in an isolated environment on the southwest coast due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holmqvist’s form has come out of nowhere, with the 32-year-old Swede having missed the cut in 13 of the 20 events she has played since the golf cart in which she was riding between holes in the Blue Bay event on the LPGA Tour in November 2018 lost control and slammed into a wall.
As well as suffering from a leaking disk in her back, Holmqvist had a badly inflamed facet joint that has required multiple injections and regular rehab. The suspension of golf because of the pandemic gave her some much-needed time to heal but she still described herself as “injured” on Friday.
Capturing a first major title — and first LPGA Tour victory — won’t be easy, and not just because of how hard and long Troon is playing in often 50-mph winds.
Lying two strokes behind Holmqvist at 1 over par are former No. 1 Lydia Ko (71) and No. 8-ranked Minjee Lee, who shot 69 to tie for the lowest round on Friday. A further shot back is No. 4-ranked Nelly Korda after her round of 72.
After what she described as the best ball-striking round of her career to shoot 67 on Thursday, Olson came back to earth with a 10-over round that included six bogeys on her first 10 holes and double bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14.
The American parred her way home to limit the damage and won’t feel out of it at 6 over.
Another American, Lindsay Weaver, is closer to the lead at 1 over after shooting 72 while pushing her own trolley.