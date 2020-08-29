ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Anna Nordqvist shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Sei Young Kim into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Tied for the first-round lead after a 64, Nordqvist hit all 18 greens in regulation at Pinnacle Country Club in her second straight bogey-free round.
The 33-year-old Swede birdied five of the first six holes and seven of the first 11 in the round interrupted by an afternoon thunderstorm. She added two more on the par-3 15th and par-5 18th to get to 16-under 126.
Nordqvist has two major titles and six other LPGA Tour victories. She last won in 2017 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix and the major Evian Championship in France.
Kim following an opening 65 with a 64. She eagled the 18th and closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. Playing alongside local favorite Stacy Lewis, Kim was making the turn when the storm hit.
The South Korean player skipped the Women’s British Open last week. She’s set to play the ANA Inspiration in two weeks in the California desert.
Lewis, the former University of Arkansas player who won the 2014 event, was 8 under after a 68. She made herself at home during the short storm delay.
She won the Ladies Scottish Open two weeks ago for her 13th LPGA Tour title and first since the birth of daughter Chesnee in October 2018.
Nelly Korda (63), Jenny Shin (63) and Austin Ernst (65) were 12 under. Angela Stanford (66) was 10 under.
Shin birdied five of the last seven, and Ernst birdied 17 and eagled 18.
Walters still leads at UK Championship at The Belfry
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — South African golfer Justin Walters doubled his lead to two strokes with a 3-under 69 in the third round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour on Saturday.
Walters is 12 under par overall at The Belfry and has led after every round so far. He is chasing his first European Tour title after being runner-up three times.
“It would be huge (to win) there’s no lying about that. I’m 39 now, you wonder how many opportunities you will get going forward with all the youngsters coming through,” Walters said. “Maybe like a good red wine I’ll get better with age, but I don’t know, it would be nice to take advantage tomorrow.”
Walters made a perfect start at the first with a birdie from 20 feet, with five birdies in his round.
Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany (66) share second.
Germany’s Aline Krauter wins Women’s British Amateur
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — In another win for German golf, Aline Krauter rallied from an early deficit to win the Women’s British Amateur on Saturday with a 1-up victory over Annabell Fuller at West Lancashire.
The victory came a week after Sophia Popov won the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.
Krauter, a 20-year-old who plays at Stanford, was 3 down through four holes of the 18-hole championship match. He won six of the next eight holes to build a 3-up lead.
Fuller closed to the deficit to one hole with a birdie on the 17th, but Fuller could only match pars with Krauter on the final hole.
The victory gives Krauter a spot in the Women’s British Open next year at Carnoustie. The Women’s British Amateur champion typically gets a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
It was the second time in three years a German won the Women’s British Amateur, with Leonie Harm winning in 2018.