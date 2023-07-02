STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions' career victory record.
Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.
"I have my mother that's going to be 100 on August 4th, so I think I have good genes," Langer said. "Hopefully, I'll be around a few more years."
Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course with thick rough.
"Never thought it would happen at a U.S. Senior Open, but I'm very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week," Langer said. "It's certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling."
Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at Prairie Dunes at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.
"There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago," Langer said. "I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I'm going to keep playing. There have been the odd week when I thought, `What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids.'"
The two-time Masters champion has a record 13 victories since turning 60 and holds the top five spots on the oldest- winners list. He has multiple victories in 11 straight seasons and 14 overall.
Also the 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.
Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69.
"It gives all of us hope, I guess, that are out here still playing that we can continue to play as good as he's played for such a long time," Stricker said about Langer. "It's really impressive. I knew he wasn't going to back off today."
Stricker won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.
"It seemed like I had a poor nine holes in there every day, and that just ended up costing me the tournament," Stricker said.
Kelly, also from Madison, was third at 4 under after a 71.
Brett Quigley (66) and Rob Labritz (69) tied for fourth at 2 under. Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen (71), Steven Alker (65) and Dicky Pride (69) were 1 under.
Hillier wins British Masters
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — A 40-foot eagle putt sparked a stunning finish from New Zealand's Daniel Hillier as he won the British Masters on Sunday and secured his place in the British Open.
Hillier's first European tour title was delivered in spectacular fashion when he carded a 6-under 66 in the final round at The Belfry. His winning total of 10 under par saw him finish two shots ahead of England's Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe.
"I'm gobsmacked. I think it's going to take me a while to process to be honest," Hillier said after starting three shots off a six-way tie for the lead. ""Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn't have many chances but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.
"I didn't think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic."
As well as his eagle on the par-5 15th, Hillier made birdie from a fairway bunker on the 16th and had another eagle with a 6-foot putt on the par-5 17th.
The British Open starts on July 20 at Royal Liverpool. Wilson and Wiebe also qualified for the tournament.
Wiebe, who is ranked 1,349th, had set the early clubhouse target after carding an eagle, seven birdies and a triple bogey in his closing 66.
Wilson (71) birdied the 18th to take the final Open spot.
Gooch wins his 3rd LIV Golf title
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year on Sunday when he made a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.
Gooch won $4 million for the victory in Spain. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player now has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.
He also becomes the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have two wins apiece.
DeChambeau started the third and final round with a one-shot lead and twice expanded that to a two-shot margin, the last time as they made the turn. Gooch caught him with birdies on the 10th and 13th holes, setting up the big finish.
Both birdied the par-5 17th. And then on the final hole, Gooch rolled in a right-to-left breaking putt to deny DeChambeau, who closed with a 69.
Koepka closed with a 68. He started three shots behind and fell further off the pace quickly. Koepka, the PGA Championship winner, tried to keep in range until a bogey on the 13th hole all but ended his chances.
Gooch finished at 12-under 201.
He previously won by three shots in Australia, and then followed that up with a playoff victory over Sergio Garcia in Singapore. Gooch had not played in a month leading up to Valderrama because he was not exempt and did not enter the U.S. Open.
He is in the field for the British Open in three weeks. LIV Golf moves on to its next event outside London, where the series began a year ago.
On the team side, Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz each shot 68 to lead Torque to a comfortable victory.
Angela Stanford wins the Senior LPGA
JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Angela Stanford took advantage of Trish Johnson's late collapse Saturday at Sultan's Run to win the Senior LPGA Championship.
Five strokes back entering the day and four behind playing the final hole, the 45-year-old Stanford birdied the par-4 18th for a 7-under 65 and an eventual one-stroke victory over the 57-year-old Johnson.
"When I saw the leaderboard coming up 18, I saw Trish was at minus-13," Stanford said. "I think at that point I was pretty upset because I felt like I didn't have a chance, which is probably why that putt went in. I hit it pretty hard because I was pretty upset with myself."
After making four straight birdies, Johnson had a triple bogey on No. 17, and Stanford soon birdied 18 to make it a four-shot swing. Johnson bogeyed 18, missing a 12-foot par putt. The Englishwoman shot a 71.
Stanford finished at 10-under 206 for her first Legends Tour victory. She birdied six of the first 13 holes in the bogey-free round.
Karrie Webb closed with a 69 to finish third at 8 under. Silvia Cavalleri was third at 6 under after a 69.
Stanford, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, is off to California to play the U.S. Women's Open next week at Pebble Beach.