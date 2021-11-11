HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.
Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.
Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day.
Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th.
“My irons were really on and gave myself a lot of chances and made the putts,” The Australian said. “It was pretty stress-free. Disappointing to bogey the last and not have a bogey-free round, but on a course like this I’m pretty happy with just making one bogey.”
List holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th.
“We knew we weren’t going to finish so just trying to get as much as we could in,” List said. “The course was gettable today, a little softer conditions from the rain this morning. Yeah, I was pretty patient today.”
Jason Dufner opened with a 66.
“I think the course responded pretty well to the weather we had,” Dufner said. “It was a pretty strong storm that pushed through. Thankful that it pushed through pretty quickly. It was soft early, but sun’s out now, the wind’s blowing a little bit, so the course is drying out.”
Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 12, had a 69.
Patrick Reed shot a 70. He’s playing for the fifth time in the last six weeks.
Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup. He’s outside the top 100 in the Race to Dubai and will not be eligible for the season-ending event on the European Tour.
Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, was 3 over through seven holes. He’s playing on a sponsor exemption.
Charles Schwab CupPHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer squatted to tee up his ball instead of bending at the waist. Lining up putts looked like he was doing calf stretches against a wall, more of a chest-high view than ground level.
By the sixth hole, the 64-year-old gave up on retrieving the ball from the hole altogether, asking caddie Terry Holt to do it for him.
Any other tournament, Langer would have withdrawn. He nearly did anyway, even with a sixth Schwab Cup on the line.
Playing through pain, Langer shot a 3-under 68 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Thursday, putting him three behind Phil Mickelson and two others.
“It was the most pain I’ve had playing golf in 30 years,” Langer said. “It was pretty bad. I told Terry I probably shouldn’t even be here right now, but somehow I started praying out there that the pain would subside and I managed to make it through, but it’s not good. Not sure I can do this for four days. Hopefully, I’ll feel better tomorrow.”
Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey to match Jim Furyk and Kirk Triplett for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season finale at Phoenix Country Club.
Langer arrived in the desert as the prohibitive favorite to win his sixth Schwab Cup, joining Furyk, Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez as the only players with a chance to win the season championship. Langer’s scenarios for winning his fifth Schwab Cup in seven years ranged from winning the Schwab Cup Championship to 35th, depending on how the other contenders finish.
The German star felt tightness in his back during Wednesday’s pro-am and woke up in pain on Thursday. He was able to loosen it up some during warm-ups, but the pain got bad again while putting before his round.
Despite walking with slight hunch, Langer still managed to make three birdies to offset a bogey on the front nine and had two more on the back. He caught a break when his third shot on the par-5 18th hole caught up in the rough before rolling into the water. He then got up-and-down for a par.
“I was this close from pulling out on the second hole,” Langer said. “Felt a lot of twinges, lower back spasms. Staying in my shot, staying down, felt like I wanted to straighten up a lot. Hit some poor shots out there, but somehow scraped it around.”
Fred Couples was a stroke back at 66 with David Toms, Brandt Jobe, Steven Alker and K.J. Choi.
Alker is coming off a victory Sunday in Florida in the TimberTech Championship. The New Zealander had no status when he turned 50 in late July. He qualified for the Boeing Classic in August and had top-10 finishes every week to keep playing to become eligible for the postseason.
LPGA: Pelican Women’s ChampionshipBELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire thrived in a star grouping Thursday with an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Maguire played alongside Kim and Lexi Thompson. No one in the group made bogey at Pelican Golf Club on a day ideal for scoring.
Maguire is still trying to become Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour. Her best result is a runner-up finish at tournaments in Michigan and Hawaii this year.
For now, she happily is best known for going unbeaten in five matches to lead Europe to a Solheim Cup victory two months ago.
Maguire put on a clinic by hitting every fairway and taking only 24 putts.
“It was just really, really solid,” she said. “Hit a lot of greens gave myself a lot of chances and rolled in some nice putts. ... Yeah, it’s all just clicking nicely.”
It helped to have her coach, Shane O’Grady, with her for the week. It’s the first time he has watched her play in person since she was on her way to getting an LPGA Tour card at the end of 2019. O’Grady has been grounded in Ireland by COVID-19 since then.
Kim, who won by three shots last year in the inaugural event, opened with three straight birdies until cooling slightly, staying in range of Maguire with an eagle on the par-5 14th.
“I didn’t check the leaderboard so I thought because my group really play well, I expect everyone play good,” Kim said. “I check the leaderboard, and, yeah, our group just really played well. So, yeah we all feed (off) each other really.”
Thompson was in the large group at 65 that included Nelly Korda, who returned to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking this week and is competing on the LPGA Tour for only the second time since a rough Solheim Cup showing.
The group at 65 also included Lauren Coughlin, among the last to get into the field, Nasa Hataoka and former Women’s PGA champion Danielle Kang.
Jin Young Ko, with a narrow lead over Korda in the points race for LPGA player of the year, was slowed by a pair of bogeys after making the turn and had to settle for a 68.
Fifty players from the 108-player field broke par.
This is the final tournament for the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week down the Gulf Coast in Naples, where all 60 players will have a shot at the $1.5 million prize.
Ko has a narrow lead over Korda, though that’s irrelevant when it comes to the points race since everyone will start even next week.
Dubai ChampionshipDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start to his title defense at the Dubai Championship, shooting 7-under 65 Thursday to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes.
The French golfer claimed his first European Tour title in this tournament last year, finishing on 25 under par, and a similar winning total might be necessary after a low-scoring first round when 85 players in the 114-man field broke par.
Hansen shot a bogey-free 63 featuring five birdies in six holes from No. 4 and a birdie-birdie finish.
Rozner was tied for second place with Dean Burmester of South Africa and the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.
“I just think every shot suits my eye here, but you’ve still got to play well and my last few rounds — including last year — and my practice round this week, I’ve been playing really solid out here,” said Rozner, who won the Qatar Masters this year.
“I know I’ve played well here in the past so that gives me a bit of confidence, but at the end you just start over.”
Tommy Fleetwood, the 2017 Race to Dubai champion, was three shots off the lead after a 66 to start the next-to-last event of the 2021 season on the European Tour.
Fleetwood is bidding to become the fourth member of Europe’s Ryder Cup team, after Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, to win a tournament since the record defeat at Whistling Straits.
Scottish player Stephen Gallacher marked his 600th European Tour appearance with a round of 70.